5Point Adventure Film Festival was very saddened to hear about the passing of Jonathan Lewis.
Jonathan was an avid supporter of 5Point Film and the impact outdoor-adventure documentary films can have on audiences, inspiring them to lead better lives and make an impact on their communities.
The support Jonathan gave to 5Point Film enabled us to produce the first in-person signature flagship festivals since the pandemic. We will honor his legacy of philanthropy and activism by continuing to strive to create a more progressive world and a better future.
Our thoughts go out to his husband, Mark, the Lewis family, and those who were lucky enough to call him a friend.
5Point Adventure Film Festival
Carbondale