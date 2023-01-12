Editor:
Hats off to Cecily DeAngelo for spearheading the effort to create protected ways for wildlife to cross Highway 82 (Roaring Fork Safe Passages). While there’s plenty of will in this community, it will take grit, energy, time and determination to thread the separate federal, state and local entities together to see this endeavor through.
If you need any proof of its worthiness, look no further than Summit County; a public-private coalition implemented wildlife crossings, which reduced collisions with animals by a whopping 90%! Just imagine driving up and down "Killer 82" and not seeing animal carcasses. It’s good for our wildlife, and it’s good for us.
Please consider joining the effort with your time, your support or your money: roaringforksafepassages.org/
Erika Leavitt
Basalt