Editor:
In his column, “Troll-free zone,” Lorenzo Semple asks the question, what is preventing a school shooting from happening here?
Hateful, insulting speech is very prevalent online, and there is no doubt about it. Every time there’s a school shooting, they find, later on, there were some clues online.
I will remind you it can happen here. We are just lucky it has not.
As Lorenzo knows (because he had kids at the schools) we had to teach them about active shooters. We tried to do it in a non-invasive, nonthreatening way.
Our slogan was “preparation without paranoia.”
We used the “I love you guys” foundation for our model. It was the standard response protocol and designed by John-Michael Keyes of Bailey, Colorado.
But, unfortunately, that didn’t seem to be the right way, because according to our Pitkin County Sheriff, the school resource officers had just become a “good old boys club” up at the schools. Within one year, the Aspen schools lost — in my opinion — three very dedicated SROs: Bruce Benjamin, Brian Stevens and myself. This was a shame because I know how much we cared about the student body in Aspen.
How safe are the kids when you replace over 50 years of experience in law enforcement with an emphasis in school safety with two officers with a combined total of less than eight years of law enforcement experience?
Thanks for picking up the torch on school violence Lorenzo.
Paul Hufnagle
Snowmass Village