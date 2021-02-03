Editor:
The future of life on this planet and the health and welfare of our local citizens is looking up. Terra Energy Partners has bought up the drilling permits of the bankrupt Ursa Resources and promised to abandon plans to develop A Pad inside the Battlement Mesa Planned Unit Development.
The proposal for A Pad was drawn up by Ursa before the ruling by the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission that all drilling be at least 2,000 feet away from occupied structures. Ursa called for drilling within 900 feet of the Colorado River, 600 feet from the PUD’s fresh water supply, and 500 feet from homes. These specifications were approved by the Garfield County commissioners despite fervent public opposition. Terra has said they will honor the 2,000-foot requirement.
This follows Black Hills Energy’s commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 80% by 2030. Xcel Energy-Colorado has already made identical plans. Topping them all, Holy Cross Energy has pledged to be 100% renewable energy by 2030.
Last, but certainly not least, we now have a federal administration that doesn’t stick its head in the sand about climate change, but sees it as the most pressing existential threat the planet faces. In his first flurry of executive orders, President Joe Biden cancelled plans for the Keystone XL pipeline, announced plans to rejoin the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement, declared federal lands off limits for new drilling leases, said the federal vehicle fleet will be all electric by 2030, and eliminated federal subsidies for fossil fuel companies.
Next, it’s said the president’s zeroing in on the Enbridge Line 3 pipeline, and the Dakota Access pipeline. Being able to reverse the effects of climate change is still a long shot, but these recent activities have improved the odds.
Fred Malo Jr.
Carbondale