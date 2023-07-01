Editor:
I went on a date today (might I add it was incredibly fun and I enjoyed every second of it) but a funny thing happened. We became tourists, and took e-bikes up to the Bells. During said ride, a car pulled up to yell at me (and possibly used some French words my mother would scoff at). What was the problem here? It was the lack of use of the bike path behind the middle school that is currently being detoured due to the construction. I followed the signs, my bad.
Now, I’m no Roger Marolt local, but I’ve been here full time for seven years and three summers before that. With that I do declare that I have written a few op-eds criticizing, praising or just otherwise observing the actions of others. The influx of e-bikes over the past years has gotten me thinking about writing about the ups and downs of them, their benefits and detriments. What riding one got me to write about instead is the salty, vindictive attitude some have toward tourists.
Let’s settle the score here. We live in a tourist town and accepting that is the first step towards Aspen zen. Getting mad at tourists (or in this case perceived tourists) is the equivalent of “old man yells at clouds.” You can either get with the times and embrace them or fight an uphill battle in your forthcoming years.
Scott Patrick
Aspen