Editor:
In the past few months, I’ve had the pleasure of getting to know Sam Rose and have been increasingly impressed with his passion for learning about the city of Aspen. As a longtime local, I am heartened by his diligence in taking a deep dive into the history of the town, the complexities of local government and the challenges of ensuring our culture is honored and nurtured at the same time that growth demands change.
Sam has served on the planning and zoning commission and the 9th Judicial District’s performance commission. He is a volunteer firefighter and an EMT. He attends city council meetings and work sessions and attends outreach meetings sponsored by the city. Most importantly, Sam listens with an open mind and does his homework. Sam will bring a fresh new perspective to the city’s governance.
Vote Sam Rose for city council.
Barb Pitchford
Aspen