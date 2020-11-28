Editor:
Even though coronavirus deaths and infections are spiking in the nation and state and are sure to surge even more during the holidays, I see no need for Gov. Polis to order another lockdown. The restrictions we already have in place are sufficient. They just need to be enforced.
People not wearing masks in public should be cited and heavily fined. Businesses and churches not observing capacity limits ought to be closed. The police aren’t going to like my first suggestion and the Supreme Court of the United States is obviously opposed to the second.
Ticketing maskless offenders would require the cops to get out of their comfy squad cars. Our new “originalist” SCOTUS, interpreting the Constitution as if it were the tablets of stone that Moses received on Mount Sinai, determined on Nov. 25 the First Amendment’s guarantee of religious freedom prohibits state governments from limiting attendance at places of worship.
I suppose that means the government couldn’t have done anything about cult leader Jim Jones persuading over 900 of his followers to poison themselves in Jonestown, Guyana in 1978. We’ve had an example of this here locally in August when two Garfield County churches packed in the unmasked for a service and a serious outbreak resulted.
As for wearing masks in public, we have all kind of laws that prevent people from taking actions that threaten the health and life of others. Try distributing cocaine or heroin on the street and the undercover cops will bust you and you’ll do serious time.
I’m sure my thoughts will give the fodder to the conspiracy theorists who believe the pandemic is a hoax dreamed up by the socialists to use as an excuse annul the Constitution and take away all our freedoms. But really, the prognosticators are saying the death toll will surpass 400,000 by the end of this God-awful year and anything we can do to make those predictions as inaccurate as the political polls should be done.
Fred Malo Jr.
Carbondale