Editor:
In an effort to seek succor from daily invective, I, the maître de of Looters Grill, the purveyor of nonpareil haute cuisine, would like to explain a few things.
It would seem Aspenites, Woody Creatures, Basaltines, members of the Bonedale tribe, Glenwoodians and no-name critics who shall not be named are looking down their collective nose at our Second Amendment-themed eatery. And all this without even sampling the succulent dishes!
Menu offerings such as the M16 Burrito and the Bump Stock Corned Beef Skillet are so mouthwatering, you’ll mostly forget about the abject lunacy that led to such fare. If such dishes upset your delicate sensibilities, we also have salads.
When Madam Boobert first encountered me at L’Entrée Jardin in Cadillac, France, she loudly informed me that America had “saved your frog legs” in the Second World War. When I retorted that the United States would have had an even more arduous path to independence from England sans French assistance, she hired me on the spot. My English then being subpar, I understood that Looters would be a place of heritage; thus I brought with me my family coat of arms. Imagine my surprise when I was told my duties were to include breaking down, oiling and reassembling the fully functional Gatling gun that sits in the front of house.
Amid the Herculean toll of running arguably America’s most notorious restaurant, how have I and the staff been rewarded? With crude online slander! To wit, from Yelp: “The food here is disgusting — and this place is owned by a fascist, conspiracy theory pushing politician who wanted to overthrow the U.S. government. Take your money and taste buds to better establishments than this s--thole restaurant.”
Le sigh. I urge valley residents to make up their minds for themselves. “L’habit ne fait pas le moine.”
Sidney Franscoîs
