When I saw the email, I thought it looked like an opportunity worth considering. The Crawford Hotel in Denver, located inside historic Union Station, was advertising a weekend reopening special: Stay at the hotel last Friday night for about half the normal price and enjoy a concert by Colorado’s own Miguel Dakota, the 2014 ”America’s Got Talent” grand finalist. I like the Crawford. It’s an urban hotel done right, and here it was, promoting an event intended to spearhead Denver’s economic reopening.
It checked a lot of boxes: Make a speed run to Denver to enjoy a nice night at a nice hotel located in an iconic building. Connect with our daughter who lives and works in Denver and whom we had not seen in months due to the COVID-19 shutdown. Enjoy a musical performance by a talented Colorado artist in Union Station’s great hall with other hotel guests. Celebrate the beginning of the city’s reopening to business and break out of the monotony of the shutdown.
So last Friday about noon, we deviated from Gov. Jared Polis’ safer-at-home advice and headed to Denver. We weren’t alone. Interstate 70 felt and looked like it was pretty much back to normal, in terms of traffic: the major difference being that without much recent practice, most drivers demonstrated an even greater lack of understanding of the rules of the road than usual, which in truth is saying something.
Upon arrival, the first obstacle was convincing daughter Alex (Aspen High School class of 2012) to traverse the eight or so blocks from her apartment to visit with us outside of Union Station. The area was only sparsely inhabited and we promised to remain socially distant — no hugs would be attempted. But she was adamant. As an exposed, “essential” service worker she didn’t want to increase the risk that we might also become exposed to the coronavirus. It took some persuading, but parental guilt finally won out and she agreed to visit with us at one of the many tables surrounding the train station.
Once she arrived, the fun really started. Denver police and emergency services vehicles darted up and down Wynkoop Street. A pair of officers chased an individual up 17th Street on foot, disappearing from view behind the building on the corner. Two SWAT vehicles raced past us, with officers clad in riot gear dangling off the sides. “It looks like the police are going to have their hands full tonight,” quipped one of the bartenders staffing an outdoor “take-out only” bar that plied whiskey sours for $7 or entire bottles of rose for $11 in an apparent effort to encourage economic re-engagement.
In making our plans, we had not considered that protests related to the tragic, Minneapolis police-involved death of George Floyd had started near the capitol. Some of the less well-behaved participants were apparently moving toward the LoDo neighborhood as dusk approached, bent on turning those peaceful events into a night of violence. After a few take-out tacos from Machete, located across the street, we retreated into the hotel, the entrances to which were now very visibly guarded by armed security.
Union Station’s great hall feels surprisingly intimate when it’s virtually empty. We took seats on a couch in an elevated section just behind the two shuffleboard tables standing in the great hall’s center. Including hotel staff and security, there were less than two dozen people either dotting the room, or enjoying the concert from the mezzanine levels surrounding what is normally a kinetic intersection of human travel and activity. On this night, the great hall was hauntingly quiet as Miguel Dakota began his solo acoustic set, just a man and his guitar.
For 90 minutes, Dakota performed a combination of original songs and covers. Union Station’s cathedral-like acoustical qualities augmented Dakota’s already soulful voice to even higher levels. Given what was happening outside, the hotel’s secured doors seemed to provide something more like sanctuary than service. Near the end of his set, Dakota played a Tom Petty cover from 1990 that seemed to reflect the evening’s oddly serene tone: “You’re so bad. Best thing I ever had. In a world gone mad, you’re so bad.”
When the concert ended, the few of us attending thanked Miguel for what had to be one of the most unique performances of his career, a virtually private concert to a small group of urban post-coronavirus adventurers cloistered in quiet sanctuary as madness erupted nearby.
It turned out to be the first of several consecutive mad nights on the streets of downtown Denver and in many other cities across the country. When “riots” are orchestrated via social media, hijacking peaceful protests, resulting in the destruction of property and instilling fear in local residents, you can bet that a human tragedy is being exploited for political purposes. Such has been the case across America for the past several days.
Under such circumstances, it’s often difficult to find sanctuary from the madness. I’m sure the Crawford Hotel considers last Friday’s concert a financial failure, given its sparse attendance. But for a few of us who were there, it provided 90 minutes of beautiful music. It was a small but meaningful moment of sanctuary from the madness growing around us all.