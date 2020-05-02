Is it week six or week 60? I honestly can’t remember when life turned upside down, almost instantly, and we had to pivot, adapt, rethink and cope with the COVID-19 world. Normal life events, like going to the office, meeting friends and walking out to my car without checking for a mask, gloves and (homemade, artisanal) hand sanitizer, seem like a distant dream.
Now, we all know that there are many people to be grateful for, and top of the list are the health care professionals who put themselves on the line on a daily basis, caring for us all. There’s nothing I can say that hasn’t been articulated about the selflessness and sacrifice of these amazing people.
I will also add to that list, the many, many people here in this community working in human services agencies and nonprofits of all kinds, not to mention the incredible donors who are contributing tirelessly in huge ways to creating an unparalleled safety net for our community. As tough as life is for so many, we are fortunate to be living here in Pitkin County and the Roaring Fork Valley where people take care of each other.
Also, let’s talk about teachers. Teachers should be at the top of every possible pedestal in any case, but right now, their jobs are incredibly difficult. While juggling their own family situations, child care, poor internet connections and more, they are still working hard at teaching our kids. Online school will never be as good as the real thing, but schools have been able to pivot to providing remote learning quickly and that is nothing short of miraculous. No one ever went into teaching to look at kids on a Google hangout and teachers are training on the job for this new world, and their frustration must be unimaginably challenging. So here’s applause for all those wonderful, creative, dedicated teachers — you’re incredible!
But today I’m giving out the COVID parenting awards, and some special love and fervent claps to parents, the unsung heroes of the crisis. Spending all day, every day, with our children makes everything else more challenging. Not to mention the fact that we have preschools, schools and teachers for a reason, and if we’d wanted to home-school, we would have done it. Teaching, amusing and providing structure and rules for children — particularly babies and younger ones — while trying to hold on to whatever employment we still have is a monumental challenge and one that is only going to get harder once online school is over a few weeks. Who knows what child care or summer camp options will be available? This is a daunting prospect for our families with young children. I wish I had a magic wand to solve this situation for you all, but I admire your fortitude, and I see you out there walking with your strollers and strider bikes and wish I could hug you all.
I’m not giving myself any awards, although on the homefront, after years of nagging and stressing, I find that I am actually capable of adapting my parenting style, and, at the same time, may even be evolving into a slightly calmer and less neurotic mother.
I no longer lose my mind when trying to wake my teenagers for the 15th time, at 11:30 a.m. I have stopped reminding them that emptying the dishwasher does not constitute physical exercise.
They’re not sitting around reading great literature? Or any literature? Don’t care!
I suspended the toilet paper rationing edict. Not one of my best initiatives.
I’ve abandoned most of my COVID-as-self-improvement-opportunity resolutions in favor of rediscovering “American Idol” and Netflix.
I do not punish myself, or anyone else in the house, for visiting the fridge on an hourly basis.
I dance along without shame (but in tactful seclusion from my family) along with Ryan Heffington and 8,000 other people on Instagram Live several times a week (check him out — he’s the total antidote to the quarantine blues).
I can actually turn off my computer camera, mute the audio and zone out during endless Zoom calls. Most of the time everyone is just trying to get the meeting over and done with and they certainly don’t need to hear me talking more than necessary, or look at my rapidly lengthening and graying hair, or the boring wall of my bedroom.
And so it goes. We are all just getting through the days, and learning to live with intense uncertainty and too many questions without answers.
Someone smart said that what we’re all doing is like telling the New England Patriots the week before Super Bowl that, instead of playing football, they’ll be playing rugby. Even the fact that, as a Brit, I’m using an American sporting metaphor to describe a situation shows that we can all evolve, grow and change — and I’m confident that whatever we are learning, however hard those lessons, will help us all in the long run.
Growing Community, by Shirley Ritter, the director of Kids First, and Katherine Sand, the director of Aspen Family Connections, runs every other week in the Aspen Daily News. It features topics of interest related to early childhood, parenting and education. To reach the authors, email Shirley at shirley.ritter@cityofaspen.com or Katherine at ksand@aspenk12.net.