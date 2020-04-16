We’ve seen so many resources for things to do with children while everyone is home together, virtual learning, creative things to do, even healthy eating. Not sure about you, but it feels a little overwhelming and even guilt inducing to us. Many of us are working from a corner of our home, maybe a spouse is also trying to work from home, add in a child or two doing virtual schooling. Then we wonder why working from home is so exhausting. That doesn’t even begin to consider financial stress or physical and mental health stress. So, in the spirit of “growing community” we’re here to tell you to please give yourself a break.
There are so many good people and wonderful organizations pulling together right now to help support people in our community that I know we can do this, and we will figure out how to begin to grow again. It is hard and, in some cases, extremely painful, so let it be that. How will social distancing affect my child’s development? How do I keep them away from screens, as advised, when they are home all the time and I have to work? How will they develop social skills and gross motor skills if we are all locked inside? And perhaps more than most: How will I get through the day?
The good news for parents of infants and toddlers: There is nothing your child needs that you are not capable of giving them within the four walls of your home. This is when they begin to recognize people and objects, understand cause and effect, regulate their emotions, and speak. In short, these are crucial moments — but to take full advantage of them, you don’t have to have a PhD in child psychology.
You can provide that secure base, a routine, and secure emotional attachment; kids may not understand what is going on, but they know something is going on. You start by taking care of yourself. Sure, you should have a few tricks up your sleeve, but it’s OK to relax the rules a bit — enjoy some screen time but do it together. Have a favorite meal that you cooked together and do go outside whenever you can keep your distance from others.
There are fun things to do and resources that might help you think of fun things to do together. Kids First has added a page to our website with links to all those “learning at home” ideas we’ve been seeing, but no pressure, check it out when you want a diversion — https://www.cityofaspen.com/1283/Parenting-During-COVID-19
The main thing we want you to think about is this: No matter what our days look like right now, and no matter how long this lasts, you are creating memories for your children. They will remember this time. I don’t think they will remember all the activities or even how much they missed the regular routine. I believe our children will remember spending time with the family, how safe and loved they felt. I hope they remember missing extended family members, but that they could write letters or Facetime with those grandparents. I hope they remember the creative ways we celebrated when it wasn’t the way we had planned. I encourage you to think about your memories from your earliest age. Now we are making those memories for our babies, toddlers and preschoolers, let’s make them sweet.
Growing Community, by Shirley Ritter, the director of Kids First, and Katherine Sand, the director of Aspen Family Connections, runs every other week in the Aspen Daily News. It features topics of interest related to early childhood, parenting and education. To reach the authors, email Shirley at shirley.ritter@cityofaspen.com or Katherine at ksand@aspenk12.net.