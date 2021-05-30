Editor:
I am excited to have a gun enthusiast as our CO-3 representative. Rep. Boebert is in a good position to bring forward policy that regulates lethal weapons, the same way we regulate lethal cars. She could change our standing in the world by initiating a procedure of registration and licensing of all 300 million firearms in the country. To be licensed, as trained and tested in the safety and use of a firearm, as a requisite of ownership, along with the licensing of each firearm, would ensure the nation is on the same page with the use of lethal weapons.
When I’m driving, I want to know that every person coming at me has the same capability, mindset and rulebook that I do, to insure our safety. It should be the same with guns. Show us your wisdom, Lauren. Make our gun laws sane.
John Hoffmann
Carbondale