Editor:
Thanks for reporting on the 5-0 first reading of the city imposing composting and recycling on restaurants and bars without any input from restaurant and bar owners. It is so obvious that our current mayor and council have zero interest or even any understanding how to help the local workers or business owners in any manner. Everyone who lives here is already complaining about how expensive it is to grab a beer or drink plus some appetizers with friends. Who do we think will pay for this extremely expensive mandate by the government? We all pay.
This group needs to be replaced by three candidates who actually know how to make a business plan with solutions. They also understand that it is always more productive and helpful to actually bring in the specific group to work on solutions together instead of just another genius 5-0 vote. It is time for a change to save our locals. Vote Tracy Sutton for mayor, Bill Guth and Sam Rose for council.
Lorrie B. Winnerman
Aspen