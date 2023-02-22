Editor:
You yourself haul your own trash to the Pitkin County landfill? When was the last time you were at the dump? Maybe you ought to go check it out. How much are rates going up if trash needs to be hauled to Rifle or beyond? Not doing everything we can to minimize our waste is just selfish and stupid.
Grow up and at least recognize the problems we have here. It's not like you are going to dirty your hands sorting out recyclables and food waste so why are you butting in? As people, we owe the world something, and cutting down on waste and prolonging the life of the dump seems like one way to do that.
I already can't afford anything in Aspen anymore, but save the dump is what I say. What do you say? How in the heck is not recycling or composting trash going to make buying a beer cheaper?
Janet Mohrman
Aspen