Saving Aspen’s Isis movie multiplex back in 2006-07 was a herculean — and underappreciated — effort. At least that’s the way I view it, having participated in that public-private-nonprofit collaboration as Aspen’s finance director.
Let’s rewind. The Isis — Aspen’s last remaining single-purpose, first-run movie house — was on the selling block. Its owners were seeking an Aspen real estate pay day. But showing movies would never support the price they were asking. The Isis would therefore inevitably be converted to dreaded high-end retail shops targeting Aspen’s monied elite and high-wealth visitor set. The horror.
The city approached representatives of AspenFilm about a collaboration to save the Isis. Among those AspenFilm board members approached by the city was Mel Blumenthal, Snowmass Village resident and Aspen Daily News columnist, whose role in the original save-the-Isis drama proved invaluable. Mel has recently written two columns about the Isis’ current tenuous financial condition that, if you love Aspen and you love movies, merit your attention. Because doubt once again casts a pall across the Isis Theatre’s future.
Is it time for “Save the Isis, part deux?”
I became involved in the original Save the Isis project when then City Manager Steve Barwick approached me with a simple question on what would prove a matter of significant fiscal and public policy complexity: What interest rate would the city want to charge AspenFilm for a multi-million-dollar loan to help them purchase the Isis, thus permitting it to continue operating as a movie house, hopefully from here to eternity?
While stable, AspenFilm was not capable of taking on a multi-million-dollar financial obligation. There had to be a better way, and there was. It would become a public-private-nonprofit collaboration that would add retail vitality, preserve first run movies in the town and give a small local nonprofit a shot at owning a piece of Aspen for themselves.
Looking back, saving the Isis was a lot like the old Saturday movie serials from yesteryear — individual chapters of a suspenseful story that left you anxious to discover what would happen next. It was not a simple plan, but like any good movie serial, it had a leading man, a heroine, a protagonist and, of course, a hero.
The city of Aspen, with its sublime credit rating, provided the mature, stable Humphrey Bogart-esque leading man. A development group, led by locals Courtney Lord and Phil Holstein, played the perfect heroine. They sought — and ultimately got — the retail development needed to further the plot, and in the process helped everyone else get what they wanted as well. They would convert one of the Isis’ ground-level theaters into two retail stores, thereby generating most of the economic oomph to fund the project without requiring any Aspen tax subsidy. AspenFilm’s nonprofit mission permitted it to play the worthy protagonist.
It would take 30 years, but the plan ultimately granted them ownership of the Isis — AspenFilm’s very own movie multiplex — when the financing was paid off. It would be a place of their own, a veritable field of dreams that any nonprofit would desire, with great tangible value from which to produce their festivals and events.
The parties negotiated. It took time and there were tense moments, but everyone persevered through a multiplicity of details, making almost all the right moves, and getting within $300,000 of a deal. But negotiations stalled. It was then that the hero emerged. The city approached Boogie Weinglass, who had separately signaled a willingness to help save the Isis, and asked him to participate in the public-private-nonprofit solution. The required $300,000 was a drop in the bucket compared to Boogie’s lifetime of community generosity. With no notoriety whatsoever, he agreed, and the deal got done.
Since then, first-run movies have played in Aspen for the past 13 years. But the theater’s future is again in doubt as COVID-19 temporarily closed the Isis, and AspenFilm’s movie operator stopped making lease payments. The city had to step in and use tax dollars to make the most recent debt payment that financed the 2007 purchase.
It seems to me that the value generated by the 2007 Isis multi-sector partnership has never been fully appreciated by either the city of Aspen or by AspenFilm. Why did the city council wait until this month, after COVID had done its damage, to restructure the Isis’ financing? Tens of thousands of dollars in interest savings may have been left on the table by waiting until the crisis made such action necessary, rather than merely prudent financial management. The promise of Aspen real estate ownership was supposed to kickstart AspenFilm’s philanthropic strategy toward a bright future — yet 13 years later, the venerable nonprofit apparently lacks the fiscal resources to absorb a single debt payment towards its future ownership of a multi-million-dollar asset that was essentially handed to it on a silver platter.
Which begs the question, if current conditions no longer support the hard-won public-private-nonprofit alliance, should Aspen save the Isis again? Should the city commit to subsidizing the theater to keep it running, which is contrary to the original collaboration’s intent? I love movies, and I love the Isis, but I don’t see evidence from either the city or AspenFilm of the creativity and willingness to persevere through difficult decisions that led to the 2007 agreement. Meaning that if the Isis were in fact a Saturday serial, it may have a sad ending.