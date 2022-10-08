Editor:
“It became necessary to destroy the town to save it.”
Glenwood Springs, situated in a valley with mountains on three sides, is as big as it can be. It is a beautiful community, but if we continue to force more people and more development into the Glenwood Springs it will cease to be the place it is today and it will lose the qualities that encouraged us to live here.
In Glenwood’s beauty lies its possible downfall if we don’t stop it. For more and more people to live here, we must destroy more land, and overload are limited infrastructure.
The proponents of ballot issue 2C — an ill-conceived lodging tax to create more “affordable” housing — claim in their campaign literature, with no facts, that it will not create more development. Remember, voters, we just soundly rejected a giant development in West Glenwood. Why? Because shoving hundreds more people into this small town would destroy it. That is not hyperbole. It is a fact.
We have one major grocery store. One hospital. Our schools are full. Our streets our choked with traffic. We have only so much water, so many police officers — our failing infrastructure can only support so many people. How many more people does the Glenwood Springs City Council want to cram into our town before it is destroyed, or if not destroyed, so fundamentally changed that you won’t want to live here?
If the proponents of 2C want to live in Highlands Ranch perhaps they should move there. Glenwood Springs is not a sprawling suburb. It is a small community, with geographical limitations that prevent massive sprawl, forcing infill and overcrowding. What would it look like with 500 more residents. A thousand? What about 2,000? It would fundamentally change us. That is not nimbyism, it is reality.
Not everyone who works here can live here. Employee housing is an issue everywhere, even in Denver. We can’t solve the problem with a unfairly targeted tax. Issue 2C advocates also claim this tax is necessary to save Glenwood. But only so many people can live in this small valley before you aggravate our traffic and congestion issues. Only so many people can live here, we can only accommodate so many cars, so much traffic, vote no on 2C, let’s not destroy Glenwood Springs to “save it.”
Tony Hershey
GWS City Council