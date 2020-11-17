Editor:
Aspen Skiing Company is working hard to create a viable safe 2020/2021 season.
With expanded outdoor dining and restrooms, uphilling and skiing guidelines, more snowmaking, they are preparing: but wouldn’t an investment in rapid COVID-19 tests available at the base of the resorts four mountains offer better security for the physical and financial health of the community?!
Outdoor winter sports still require contact with others and as a tourist destination, we are sorely lacking in quick testing options. Summer was hugely successful and our COVID numbers are spiking even before the season has begun! Many more will fly rather than drive here as they did during warm months, and the local airport is another location needing rapid COVID test options for people as they arrive. The other important protocols will be deemed irrelevant if the virus is not easily and quickly detected.
Melinda Goldrich
Aspen