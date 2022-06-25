Editor:
Word has it on the street that someone who was going to drive a float in the Fourth of July parade, a person the city could construe as undesirable (in Aspen?), was advised by this person's social worker not to do it.
Why? The Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority could possibly not renew his lease and he’d end up homeless. Frankly, I didn't believe the story but after reading the article in the Aspen Times about APCHA locking their doors to the public because people yell at them, one wonders.
Please say it isn’t so.
Pat Milligan
Aspen