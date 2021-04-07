Editor:
Janet from Aspen talking about NIMBYism in Garfield County. Absurd!! Would we organize against the Girl Scouts? Yes! A corporate organization setting up a commercial operation in a rural residential neighborhood, devastating the fragile natural resources and creating havoc with future land use and zoning regulations. This is what Ascendigo Ranch is doing. Enough with the “if you don’t support Ascendigo Ranch, you don’t support autism” BS. Ascendigo does great things for the community. Their commercial, recreational camp does not belong in Missouri Heights. If you feel differently, Janet, then why not set up Ascendigo Ranch in the Marolt Open Space? Ya, didn’t think so, NIMBY.
Kirk Hartley
Carbondale