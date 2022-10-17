Editor:
Say “no” to Lauren Boebert. Say no to ignorance. Say no to racism. Say no to a representative with no knowledge and respect for the constitution and American democracy. Say no to this representative who believes that the government should have control over women’s bodies and health. Say no to Boebert, an embarrassment to Colorado; it’s scary to have her making important decisions for us in Washington. She doesn’t represent Colorado. Boebert represents Trump and herself, alone. We have an alternative, Adam Frisch, who will truly represent our district.
Bonnie MacDonald
Glenwood Springs