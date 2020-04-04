Editor:
I’m writing in support of Dieter Schindler who is running for Basalt Town Council. Having known Dieter since he arrived in Basalt, I’ve come to appreciate that he listens first and foremost, then responds and succeeds in getting things done efficiently and quickly. Professionally, he manages many employees and so he knows how to lead.
Instead of summarizing his entire platform here, I’d like to expound on one aspect: many Midvalley residents drive up valley toward Aspen or downvalley toward Glenwood Springs for day care and recreation opportunities, putting a strain on time and money for these residents and road infrastructure and the environment. Instead, Dieter promotes a philosophy of “less driving.” If the midvalley can provide more day care and build a brick-and-mortar recreation center, residents will drive and pollute less and more money and jobs will stay in our community, thereby contributing to building a thriving community here. In other words, let’s provide more services locally to strengthen our community instead of outsourcing and exporting our hard-earned dollars up or down valley.
Dieter will bring progressive thinking and governance to many other aspects of the midvalley community and I urge my neighbors to vote for Dieter on Tuesday.
Brian Rose
Basalt