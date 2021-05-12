Editor:
The insinuation of conservatives has come full circle, from government, to the courts and policing, to university boards and governance and to our local high schools, demonstrated by our own Joyce Rankin. It is not enough to create oppressive voting rights laws. Our school districts must not speak to any of the systemic inequality that is in existence; Never mind if the inequality concerns sexual orientation, religious affiliation or the color of someone’s skin.
Joyce becomes querulous believing that education will get in the way of whitewashing critical thinking about this. 18 year olds are soon to vote and Republicans will struggle to appeal to them. Young voters are smarter than that. They live the social issues Republicans want unexamined and are not prone to brainwashing.
And the falsely accused Aspen School District I’m sure would rather Joyce kept her politically motivated suspicions to herself and let them finish a difficult year.
Maybe she should contact her representative, Lauren Boebert.
Barb Coddington
Glenwood Springs