Editor:
The Supreme Court will soon be handing down several, almost existential decisions. Many Americans are extremely skeptical of the legitimacy of those decisions, based upon those recently delivered by SCOTUS.
I believe we have reached the point at which, to preserve our democracy, it is necessary to “pack the court” but not to reverse its profile. I propose adding three justices to the bench who are as recognizably left leaning as the last three appointees were right leaning. This would result in a balanced court with an even number of opinions.
With this structure, the court, in order to maintain its desired and essential relevance as the third branch of our government, will ultimately have to embrace middle ground. Such decisions will return the legitimacy to the court, so needed for our democracy to function.
Donald Flaks
Carbondale