Editor:
Let's be clear about the issue of part-time homeowners. We pay property taxes at the same rate as everyone else and use few of the city's services. So locals, or full-time residents get the benefit of our taxes. Even though we reside here only a few weeks each year, we employ local businesses to service our properties, landscaping, painters, electricians, plumbers, caretakers, etc.
So during this pandemic, when some of us second homeowners with school age children want to leave urban areas for the safety of our families choose to live here full-time, there should be no cause for complaint. We pay our fair share. We are not tourists, but homeowners who love this town and support local businesses.
We have owned our home here for over 20 years and enjoy our summers and part of the winter here. We patronize local businesses here.
I am tired of hearing about how terrible second homeowners are. We wear our masks and keep social distance.
Mr. Rizzuto has no reason to complain. Like it or not, Aspen is a resort town. Without visitors and part-time homeowners, there would not be Aspen as it is today.
Ilene Nathan
Aspen and Beverly Hills