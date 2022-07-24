Editor:
Summertime — there’s so much to see, so little time. Make a point to visit the brand-new Resnick Center for Herbert Bayer Studies. It will delight all your senses. You’ll be greeted at the entrance and given a simple overview of an incredible Aspen experience.
You will be taken on a fascinating historical journey of the wonderful intersection of Herbert Bayer and Aspen. You will recognize famous visitors, artists, architects, musicians, buildings, skiers and more. The tour follows the career and artworks of Herbert Bayer from Germany to New York and beyond. Reservations can be made for 12:30 p.m. at www.thebayercenter.org for Tuesday and Thursdays only.
Don’t miss the precious gem in the West End. Many thanks to the generous Resnick Family and the Aspen Institute for continuing Herbert Bayer’s legacy.
Sam Louras
Aspen