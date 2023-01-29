Editor:
At the Dec. 20 hearing on the Fields development, it appeared that methodologies were manipulated in order to give the developer an advantage. This reeks of impropriety and favoritism.
One of the standards that must be met for a zone change is “adequate infrastructure.” Per the ECLUR Article 4-620.G, intersections in unincorporated Eagle County shall function at LOS “D” or better. When LOS is calculated using the long-standing methodology, both nearby intersections fail this test.
Therefore, there is not adequate infrastructure to support the Fields development.
At the hearing, Eagle County staff and engineering attempted to justify why, after meeting with the developer, the department decided to change their long-standing methodology for determining level of service (LOS). Up until this point, LOS at intersections was calculated using a range of peak hours using the through lanes of traffic. The new methodology is to use a 24-hour period and all lanes.
Why after years of calculating LOS using one standard, did Eagle County engineering decide suddenly to change its methodology?
Public comment on the Fields development will be taken by the Commissioners Jan. 31 at 3 p.m. at the community building at Crown Mountain Park.
Jen Mueller
Carbondale