On Jan. 16, what was once normally a quiet corner of Old Snowmass was suddenly all hustle and bustle. We said farewell to the participants of our annual women’s snowshoe retreat while welcoming an incoming group of volunteers from the Design Workshop.
The women from the retreat were wrapping up a four-day program that was full of adventures, whether making connections with new friends or reveling in the beauty of the forest and open spaces nearby in its majestic winter splendor.
The 14 awesome individuals from the Design Workshop who chose to give their full day off to the camp in doing a huge volunteer effort, did some demolition work, preparing for some new drywall and insulation that will go into one of our cabins while also applying a fresh coat of paint in the bathhouse and installing some new doors for our bunkhouses. Such a treat to have a horde of volunteers do in one day what it would’ve taken us months to complete. Kudos!
As a former staff member and the new caretaker for Aspen Camp, it has been my privilege to see our small corner of the Roaring Fork Valley slowly but surely begin to fill up with campers and volunteers. Sign language classes are starting soon. Maybe I’ll see you out at the camp?
Clint Woosley
Snowmass