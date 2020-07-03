Editor:
As a citizen of the Rifle area, I would like for Mr. Whiting to come before the citizens and make his case before everyone on why he slandered the citizens of Rifle with false equivocal assumptions.
I would like for him to answer as to why he failed to look at both sides with the current events going on throughout our nation and our state. With cities burning to the ground, black on white crime, with the vandalism that had happened to our capital and tearing down statues, on the vandalism that I have seen in Marble (a small town of less than 100) with “BLM” spray painted all throughout the roads of the community, and the threat that a coward spray painted on the Grand Mesa saying the Mesa will burn if Trump gets reelected. I would like for him to look at both sides and why citizens of a community rallied together to protect their businesses from being destroyed, and to show support for their law enforcement, especially after seeing the destruction happen right in Denver.
What Mr. Whiting has shown is hate speech in its purest form by attacking a community that was trying to defend itself.
Mr. Whiting needs to not only answer for his column, but he should also make a formal apology for his bigotry and racial hatred shown by slandering such a fine, small community for trying to protect themselves, their small businesses, and police from outside influence coming in.
To also dismiss the protests going on around the country, you need to look at and report how a man was shot in Provo, Utah when BLM protesters blocked the roadway giving the shooter the opportunity.
Thank you for reading my email, and hope that you will look at this in seriousness as there should be no room for hate speech in any form being publish in your or any newspaper.
Nick Crandell
Rifle