Editor:
Ralph Nader’s latest newsletter lays out the reasons for demanding Trump’s resignation. Here are some: commuting sentences of convicted felons, refusing to provide information to the House of Representatives and blocking testimony, firing inspectors, firing heads of legal organizations, delaying actions to fight the virus, pressing states to open up that are now overwhelmed with virus, failing to organize a federal response to the virus, sending troops to push out legal protests, giving contracts to his friends, blocking desperately needed relief funds for people and states, inciting violence, assisting in voter suppression, breaking many of our international connections such as WHO.
It is more than likely that in the next six months to Jan. 20 many more insults to country will take place. The economic and health crisis will deepen. Trump’s actions only worsen the problems. Trump must resign. A movement to cause that to happen is coming together. Can you add your voice?
Patrick Hunter
Carbondale