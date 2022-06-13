Editor:
Now that The Aspen Times has no restrictions on covering the Gorsuch Haus project, or Vladislav Doronin, it should reprint my letter to the editor of March 22. Doronin is the foreign investor who now owns the project.
By doing so, it would allow its readers to fully ascertain the factual context under which The Times had to accede to the censorship demands of Vladislav Doronin’s defamation lawsuit.
The Times removed the letter and expunged it from the newspaper’s online records.
By then, The Times was self-censoring and not providing reporting on the lawsuit. Only The Aspen Daily News covered it in a May 3 article. Missing from The Aspen Daily News story was the fact that nowhere in the March 22 letter did it accuse or imply that Mr. Doronin engaged in any specific illegal acts in any country.
It did raise concerns about the widely reported, endemic corruption in post-Soviet Russia. The Aspen Daily News was not in a position to make that analysis, since it did not possess the Times letter, only a related but different letter from me.
The defamation claims in the lawsuit were based on interpretations of my letter and the presumption of my defamatory intent. I had no defamatory intent and I regret that Mr. Doronin was so offended that he filed a lawsuit.
By reprinting my letter, readers will be more fully informed on a controversial public topic, which is the purpose and duty of a free press.
Bernard Grauer
Basalt