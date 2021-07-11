Editor:
I had happy hour drinks with a couple of pals last night. They live near Two Rivers Road in Basalt. They told me they now buy their gas at the Carbondale City Market. One said he was in there around 2 p.m. and the fueling area had a “mob of cars.” He also said he had a hard time getting back onto Highway 82 because traffic was backed up on the bridge.
Folks, I wrote about this before the City Market even broke ground. I said this discounted gas station was going to be a big traffic generator. Practically everyone has a City Market value card because that is the kind of grocery stores we have. So we want to use our points. Not me, I went electric. So I loaned my card to an employee. To make the problem worse, everyone coming in from Highway 82 has to use the roundabout to get back out.
To add insult to injury, the “other” roundabout on Highway 133 was not built. That would take people away from the Main Street roundabout. Of course the developers should have paid for the second roundabout. Will they?
Speaking of roundabouts, we really need one at 133 and 82, the idling capital of the valley.
I’m sorry, but what we are seeing is really dumb development that follows exactly the same dumb development that has screwed up so many American towns and cities. Of course towns hire the same planning companies that have done all those other places. We start to hear comments like “new urbanism,” and “capturing the soul of Carbondale.”
Carbondale has a document called the Climate and Energy Action Plan. A lot of effort went into putting it together, including a survey to understand the needs of the community. The main goal was to cut greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030. Contrarily, all the new development is actually adding to the greenhouse gas emissions, both for the building operations and the traffic.
Can’t we do better?
Patrick Hunter
Carbondale