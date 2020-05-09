I have a fascination with the grungy underbelly of Aspen. Sometimes it’s important to contrast the manmade ugly with the natural beauty. It’s a dirty lens that puts things into perspective. Right now I’m oddly obsessed with the trapezoid-shaped city of Aspen snow pile. That’s the site where the streets department diligently dumps all of the snow it collects from each snowstorm over the course of a winter. Gone are Aspen’s “good ol’ days” when you could just dump everything into the river.
It’s really fascinating how we manage and profit from snow, much as insects and wildlife leverage and exploit various manmade resources. On one side of the valley we meticulously farm snow, while on the valley floor we do everything we possibly can to move it out of our way and get rid of it.
After a big storm it’s not uncommon for the constantly morphing mammoth mountain to accommodate 300 truckloads of unwanted snow in a day. It tells us a lot about Aspen; in a sense it paints a picture of how good or bad the ski season was, our economy, and it’s also a reflection of our living habits and our own peculiar relationship with the environment.
The other day I jammed out to the snow pile on my e-bike to get an up close and personal look at the thing. No sooner did I arrive than a “picker” — you know, like the guys you see out on the beach with metal detectors — was getting ready to scan and probe the filthy hump for valuables. He graced me with a dose of back-biting downvalley humor, claiming that one time he found a Rolex out there, but like everything else in Aspen it was a fake.
His mere mention of valuables and the mystery that goes with scavenging was enough to get me to do the unthinkable — walk around up on the thing. After all, one of our favorite pastimes as kids was walking underneath the chairlifts this time of year scrounging for valuables. We found lots of tissue and Chap Stick, lift tickets, occasionally a coin and under rare circumstances actual paper money. As we grew older, we upped the ante and ventured deep into the area mines. That’s the mystery and intrigue of poking around. You never know what you’re going to find. It could be money, jewelry — maybe the elusive Silver Queen statue was in there somewhere.
My biggest fear treading onto the massive geometrically shaped snow pile was that a sinkhole was going to open up and swallow me whole. Mountain Rescue would have to extricate me dead or alive. But alas I rolled up the legs of my pants and trekked out onto the heap. It was sturdy and dirty as a brick outhouse. And make no mistake — it was absolutely filthy. Within a minute my shoes were caked with a fragrant, gruesome oatmeal-like mud. Not recommended. It’s no place to take a lady for a picnic.
From the summit of Mount Dirty Snowpile you get a rare vantage of the Sky Mountain Park, Sardy Field, CMC, the Aspen Animal Shelter and the RFTA bus barn. It’s got a natural, yet industrial feel to it. There are three snowcats and a giant front loader on site that shape the pile, work the pile and massage the pile into the beast it is now. Not surprisingly, there’s a great deal more to snow removal and storage than just tipping it and driving off into the sunset.
The snow dumpsite consists of a series of earthen containment bins of sorts, varying in size and degrees of toxicity. The city dumps a staggering amount of gravel and sand on the local streets you may have noticed, and a great deal of it ends back up at the snow pile each year. The rest is relentlessly ground into the asphalt by cars, trucks and buses until it’s pulverized into fine sedimentary moon-dust particulates, like the stuff that drips off your car. It’s often referred to as PM-10, and in turn contributes to Aspen’s brown cloud. Ironically it’s better now than it used to be. The air quality along Main Street can still be awful in the winter.
As the pile melts it leaves behind a staggering amount of trash. Anything that’s been sitting out there freezing and thawing in a gumbo of snow, dirt and trash is going to be of questionable value at that point, with maybe the exception of paper money or a ring. All of this is then cleaned up and taken to the county landfill. The actual snowmelt sits in a small containment pond behind the pile, which hosts its own cast of scrounging resident wildlife. I dare any human to go for a nice refreshing swim in that thing.
As you walk around the sides of the snow pile you can see the striations from each storm layer, similar to the layers you see in sandstone. There are various streams seeping out at different locations, like a glacier. Only this snow pile has a one-year shelf life. It usually disappears sometime in August, just in time to get tidied and start the process all over again.