It was one of those miserable spring April days when it felt like summer would never arrive — the dreadful clumped blanket of wet snowflakes snuffed out any spark of motivation instantaneously.
But there was still hope. There’d been a recent article in the paper stating that the edict had come down from on high after years of mildly contentious debate: Class I pedal-assist e-bikes were finally being allowed on the Rio Grande Trail.
Keep in mind, this was approximately five years ago, and the concept of allowing e-bikes on the Rio Grande initially surfaced as a component of a commuter solution to the RFTA board while the Glenwood Springs Grand Avenue Bridge was under construction. It just goes to show, bridges get built and life goes on. E-bikes now often outnumber regular bikes on any given day on the paved trails.
As someone who lives spitting distance from the historic rails-to-trails artery, I picked up the phone and called my ol’ Aspen Cycling Club buddy, Joel, and asked him if he had any new mountain e-bikes laying around down at his shop. He said there were two from last year he just couldn’t get rid of, and quoted me a fair price. I gave him a credit card over the phone and bought the techno-cycle sight unseen: a Giant (brand) 27.5 full-suspension mountain bike. Not the prettiest thing you ever laid eyes on, and it weighed as much as an aircraft carrier. The bulbous battery power source stuck out like a zit on the swollen bridge of its nose.
Closing in on 6,000 miles later — the vast majority of those on the Rio Grande Trail and high-country Jeep roads — my life has been enriched by the technological invention of the e-bike. There are purists who scoff at the e-bike and swear they’ll never ride one. For me, the transition was easy. As a recovering bike racer, and someone who grew up here riding mini bikes and motorcycles all over Smuggler Mountain, the e-bike came as a marvel.
I thought about my dad, how he used to be fascinated with mechanical invention and technology. He had the very first Apple computer in Aspen. When news of its arrival spread from tree to tree, every man-nerd in town was over at our house ogling at the thing.
When my father was a kid, he used to read Tom Swift novels — the juvenile science-fiction adventure series written by Victor Appleton in the early/mid-1900s. In a very offspring way, I bought an e-bike because of my father.
My dad took me to my very first BMX race when I was 6 years old in Sylmar, California, in early 1973. I came in dead last, crying, covered with dust, wearing a yellow and black Yamaha jersey with sewn-in foam elbow pads, and a motorcycle helmet one size too big. Some spectators even had to help me push my bike up a hill at one point.
My bike was a yellow Schwinn Pixie. It was a mini Stingray that my friend Kevin, who lived down the street on Kingman Avenue, had helped me modify — much to my mom’s horror — stripping off the fenders, tassels, reflectors, then taking a hacksaw to the “sissy-bar” as he called it, and retrofitting the bike with a banana seat, and moto style handlebars.
My arc as a two-wheeled sport enthusiast has gone from BMX, to mini bikes, to a 10-speed with the handlebars turned upside down to ride wheelies past Cooper Street Pier on, to dirt bikes, to mountain bikes, to road bikes, back to mountain bikes and finally settling with an e-mountain bike. I still have a non-electric mountain bike — or an “acoustic” bike — that I ride quite often, in case you’re wondering.
When it comes to e-biking, I’m an ambassador of my sport. You won’t find me riding my e-bike on our hallowed single-track trails. If you want to ride the “good stuff,” you have to do the work. Some things are still sacred. To me, anyways they are. Oddly enough, my e-bike doesn’t have a water-bottle cage, so all of my rides are focused toward a high elevation water source. I drink fearlessly out of any stream or ditch I can find, and have since I was a kid. Giardia? Never had it, just an unshakable case of diarrhea every summer for as long as I can remember.
The other day, while on one of my favorite high-country Jeep road rides up to an alpine lake for a quick swim, I had the odd sensation my dad was watching me. I was properly filthy. My shins were frozen from busting through mealy, unstable snowdrifts ready to surrender. I pressed on, undeterred by felled trees, mud puddles and dirty ghosts of winter 2022, I could see my dad smiling at me and amused.
When I returned home, I stood in the shower and watched the sparkly pale granite silt of Smuggler Mountain wash down my legs and into the drain, and wondered about the miners before us. Then my thoughts shifted to growing up, riding bikes and motorcycles on Smuggler when there were no less than four motocross tracks there. We drank out of the Salvation ditch and rode without helmets, sunscreen or supervision. My mind wandered back to the days of satisfying e-mountain-bike escapades. What a ride it’s been. Thanks, dad. Happy Father’s day!
