The JAS Labor Day Experience is one of my most anticipated events of the summer. From the food court with the Indian naan wraps, to the nonstop socializing, to the fashion. I’m calling anything white, gray, black or utilitarian a blanket “Bauhaus” style this year. My favorite though, is the human zoo aspect of the concerts, where people in the envied VIP section and the raucous, partially washed general-admission slice are longingly staring back and forth over the fence, thinking snarkily, “Look at all the pretty animals.”
A big reason I go every year is to dance, and have my mind blown by an artist I’ve never heard before — last year, for example, by Larkin Poe. I feel like I have the code to the festival cracked now: I ride my e-bike to and from the gig. Friday is my favorite night to go. The venue and turf are fresh, spirits are high, and the attendees down front in the pit are kind to each other. As the festival progresses, those factors generally skid downhill.
If you blindfolded me and tied me to a chair (which some readers would probably love to do!) and then played one song from each artist performing at this year’s JAS Labor Day event, I’d only be able to definitively identify one singer —Stevie Nicks. The album “Rumors” — one of my dad’s old favorites — is indelibly burned into my aural DNA, having listened to it probably a thousand times in our old solar-heated house in the West End.
Nicks — the original gypsy woman of rock and roll — reportedly spent a significant amount of time in Aspen early in her long and winding vagabond highway of a career. It’s been well documented that she wrote the song “Landslide” in Aspen. I can picture her here in 1974 (the year we moved here from Santa Monica) — long hair, flowing dresses, scarves, reeking of patchouli, maybe even a bell on her moccasins, eyes squinting and mouth open, looking up at Ajax in awe. I imagine the last time she was in Aspen she arrived via a VW microbus laden with guitars, bongos and hippie loot, and this time I wouldn’t be the least bit surprised if she winged in on a swanky private jet.
Whenever I think of Nicks, I synonymously recall the old Aspen store, The Gypsy Woman, on Main Street, hiding in plain sight, stealthily sandwiched between Explore Booksellers and the Monarch building. The Gypsy Woman to me was the quintessential hippie store in Aspen, famous for its handmade leather purses, complete with an ornate beadwork rose or colorful mandala, an elk horn button, and gorgeous dangling leather fringe. I’ll bet you a hundred dollars that back in the day, Nicks had one of those purses. I’m looking forward to seeing her perform back in Aspen, and hopefully hearing some stories in between songs from her time in Aspen — and if she ever had a shoulder bag from The Gypsy Woman.
When we were kids, I spent a fair amount of time going into the store to find my friend Chris Goss, whose mother and father — Judy and Chester — ran it. Every time I smell the musky scent of burning aspen wood, I’m transported instantaneously back to The Gypsy Woman where the small woodstove was always busy heating the store with our town’s fast-burning namesake lumber. I’d walk timidly into the front of the rudimentary tarpaper and shingle brown Victorian, where there were always red Oriental poppies and Columbine growing out front. I’d politely ask Mrs. Goss if Chris was around. Judy was always so sweet to me. I cherish our conversations. One time Chester gave me a raven’s feather wrapped in leather and beads that I treasure dearly. It’s hanging in my office now as I write. I embarrassingly sold a beautiful ladies purse from The Gypsy Woman — a collector’s item — at a garage sale for $20 when my parents moved.
The historical aspect of these tales of mine is that the Gypsy Woman building is currently being redeveloped. To me the morphing of the physical is synonymous with Nicks’ triumphant return to Aspen; the transformation signifies teardowns, landslides, marriages, babies being born, divorces, deaths and remorseless inevitable change. The building is now hidden behind the big construction baffles you see around town these days that remind me of a “kabuki” in the concert industry — a giant curtain to be dropped for the big “reveal” and coming-out party when the building is finished.
My version of old Aspen was a burgeoning hippie town. There were no VIP sections at the drum circles in Wagner Park. Dogs ran wild and crapped everywhere. Cops drove Saabs and sported blue jeans. Freewheelin’ locals wore their hair long, their clothes wild, and did slow motion aikido in Paepcke Park. A guy wearing a turban and flowing garb drove around town in a Citroen station wagon. Some gypsies lived in teepees, others in a-frames they built themselves. There was a busy health food store in town called The Grainery where you could get tofu with brown rice and Tamari. Nicks, with her Gypsy Woman purse, would’ve fit right in.
Today’s iteration of the old-Aspen hippie has an iPhone 14 and a 120 underfoot ski, works remotely, rides an e-bike to yoga, eats at the Spring Cafe, bought a tie-dye shirt in the stadium parking lot of a Dead and Co. or Phish tour, can Venmo you for your extra ticket to the show and lives in a custom Mercedes sprinter van with a miniature French bulldog, “Snowy.”
I’m looking forward to this year’s festival and seeing all the artists, old friends, newcomers and visitors from out of town. Not to mention, it’s a perfect excuse to put on my patchwork hippie pants and get weird.
