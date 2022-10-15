The adolescent temptation to poke around at the new Pandora’s ski area expansion construction site several times on my e-bike this summer was more than I could handle. The sly experience reminded me of being a kid again, peeling back the corner of the wrapping paper and sneaking a peek at your present under the tree before Christmas morning. The trick is acting convincingly surprised when you finally do open the gift. And what a gift the new Pandora’s terrain will be.
As I made my way up Summer Road, away from the valley floor, and all of its fleeting docudramas and dirty laundry, I marveled about how Aspen Mountain is indelibly steeped in classic American ski history. I pondered where I was going to watch the World Cup downhill. I mused about all of our town’s characters, triumphs and tragedies — and wondered if and where I fit into the puzzle. I speculated what the original 10th Mountain Division soldiers would think about the beast they had a big hand in creating, especially on the heels of Camp Hale being designated a national monument this week, which I was absolutely thrilled by. Hale to the chief! My humble hypothesis is that the veterans would be exuberantly in favor of the impending development of more ski terrain on Aspen’s mountains.
I inserted myself into the Pandora’s approval process right from the beginning — attending meetings, open houses and, finally, speaking in front of the commissioners at several public hearings. I even sent a thank-you note to Francie Jacober for her deciding swing vote. I took some heat in the process, but my unwavering support for Pandora’s is nothing I’m embarrassed by. Quite the contrary, actually. Aspen is a ski town; I’m a skier. I’m grateful to make a living in the ski industry. Call me crazy for emphatically supporting the first real, tangible improvement on Aspen Mountain in decades.
If you fought against Pandora’s, there’s no one forcing you to ski the terrain when it opens. I heard naysayers complain that there would only be intermediate terrain in Pandora’s. Excuse me, Franz Klammer, for Pandora’s not being gnarly or extreme enough for you. At this stage in the arc of my fleeting ski career, bluer runs work perfectly for me. I unapologetically look at the grooming report. I’m a middle-aged man with a lil’ tummy who skis in a one-piece, for crying’ out loud. My skis are so fat, I’m worse than two snowboarders.
Seeing a ski area be constructed is jarring at first. Yet from what I can tell, the construction process has been relatively low impact, and carried out with a great deal of care and attention to regrading and reseeding of the areas that were impacted. The lift line has been masticated, and is actually spongy with pulverized mulch. There’s a landscaped feel to the area. If you compare the construction of the new skiable terrain to the damage caused by the monster avalanche cycle that blew through here four years ago, the impact is considerably less — and the finished product will rebound much quicker, thanks to the work of man. If you’re one of the sawyers, truck drivers or heavy-equipment operators who has been up there all summer, thanks for all the hard work. Your efforts are going to make a lot of skiers very happy.
If you’re entertaining the notion of going up there and having a look for yourself, be forewarned, and keep in mind there are closed signs posted everywhere. It’s a full-blown “Bob the Builder” construction site, complete with oversized yellow bulldozers, log skidders, trucks and tractors. Don’t get your feelings hurt if while trespassing, you’re not greeted warmly by an ambassador carrying a tray of freshly baked cookies, cider and free sunscreen samples.
I’m really interested to see what messaging Aspen Skiing Co. is going to be publicizing about the near-mythological temptation of skiing Pandora’s this winter. The lift-less lift line is enticing. The gravitational pull to ski back there is going to be forceful, like a tractor beam drawing adventure seeking powder pilferers, poachers, Moncler mountaineers and weekend warriors by the droves. It’ll also be noteworthy to see how the area is managed after the lift is installed. I’m most curious to find out if there’ll be a ticket scanner at the bottom.
In the past, Pandora’s has never felt safe to me. Now it does. As we snowplow our way through Aspen’s past and tuck into our future, Pandora’s new ski terrain is waiting under the tree like an unopened Christmas present. It’s time to call James Niehues — the Bob Ross of ski-area maps — and commission him to draw a new updated trail map of Aspen Mountain, but not before the fun part: naming the new runs.
Now that Pandora’s is nearing completion the SkiCo can finally get moving on developing the long overdue new expert terrain over on Aspen Highlands. And make it snappy. I’m not exactly getting any younger, sprightlier or any better of a skier.