The longer you live in Aspen, the more you get to see unfold. Right now the number of African American tourists here fascinates me — a development I’ve been noticing and paying close attention to for the past several years. I take the trend as a massive compliment. The African American visitors I’ve talked to say they feel welcome here. One lady told me she was initially met with looks of shock.
There’s a part of me that wants to know what factors or influences are driving this trend, and why Aspen? Is it social media, the Aspen Skiing Co.’s diversity campaign, the Winter X Games influence? Regardless, I’m happy to report that it’s working.
Twenty-five years ago I worked in the sales department for SkiCo. I remember this specifically being the 50th year celebratory season, as the symbols and letterheads on all of the company stationary reflected the milestone. One of my jobs was to go to consumer and travel trade shows and represent you, Aspen and me. I’d get an itinerary for the event, book plane tickets and hotel rooms and leave out of Sardy Field toting a red plastic container with a handle and wheels, about the size of a large golf bag.
Inside the bag was a beautiful convex display of all four mountains, which I’d set up at my booth, put on a denim SkiCo-logo shirt and tie and hand out brochures and trail maps and answer questions all day. It was a job I rather enjoyed — meeting new people and sharing our love of Aspen. I vividly recall one group representative that came by my booth in Chicago at the Rosemont Horizon event complex was from the “Brotherhood of Skiing” — a prolific African American ski group. SkiCo was actively pursuing the brotherhood, and I later recall seeing the group at Snowmass and feeling a sense of pride.
Fast-forward 25 years. Last year something happened that still has me reeling. The African American hip hop/rap artist Young Dolph came to Aspen with a car-carrier semi trailer containing two Lamborghinis and two matching four-wheelers. He and his posse unloaded the vehicles over on Deane Street and drove around town, “scooping the loop” like we used to do in high school. It was quite the spectacle to see in person. One of the stops Young Dolph made was at Paradise Bakery to buy cookies and soothe his sweet tooth.
Young Dolph was so enamored with Aspen he wrote a hit song and accompanying music video called “Aspen.” To me, that was the ultimate form of flattery and perhaps the biggest accolade we’ve ever received — much more important and more profound than any of the No. 1 rankings by various magazines or reader polls, because the expression is coming from an African American who sees Aspen as the ultimate achievement: the metaphorical pinnacle of success. They even played Young Dolph’s song “Aspen” one day in a CycleBar class here. Remind me of another musician that’s written a hit song called Aspen?
I ran into Andrew Travers, the arts editor from the Aspen Times, while hiking the bowl one day last year, and was freaking out while telling him all about this marvel. He went and did what he does, and crafted a compelling piece about Young Dolph, his trip to Aspen, and the song “Aspen” (Aspen Times, March 21, 2020). To close the article, he publicly advocated that ESPN book Young Dolph to headline one of the X Games concerts and play “Aspen” in Aspen. The artist’s people read and responded to him that they loved the critique.
I’ve studied the lyrics while listening to the song and watching the video over and over and tried my best to interpret them. One takeaway: Aspen looks better on screen to me than it does in person. The sentiment is undeniably complimentary, perhaps in a way the biggest accolade we’ve ever had. Were it not for the rough language, I’d recommend the song as our anthem for a year. Watch the video and tell me what you think.
Two weeks ago I turned on my computer to learn that Young Dolph had been shot and killed in Memphis. At his favorite cookie store. I immediately reached out to Travers who also had heard the news. I’ve been in shock ever since.
Over the past two years our country has bared witness to one of the most heart-wrenching racial divides in a generation with all of the senseless killings of African Americans, which led to the Black Lives Matter movement among others. I’ve been trying to reconcile where I sit in this after participating in the local BLM march last year, and given our position in the community with a vast uptick in African American tourists.
Ultimately I have to credit the increase of African American guests in Aspen to celebrities coming here recently like Kevin Hart, Will Smith, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and over the years, Reggie Jackson — who was a big fan of the epic 24 Hours of Aspen endurance downhill race — among others. Social media also is a big factor, along with the SkiCo’s diversity pledge and campaign, and the X Games music offerings over the years.
I never understood what exactly hip hop and rap had to do with skiing and Aspen. Now I think I know.
Contact Lorenzo at suityourself@sopris.net or follow him via instagram.com/lorenzosemple3/.