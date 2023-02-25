This past week I’ve been soaking up the early vibes over at Lift 1A with bated coffee-breath in anticipation of the World Cup Downhill next Friday. When I ski at 1A, it’s predominantly alone, in a near meditative state. If you close your eyes as the brash morning sun kisses your face, you can almost feel the élan of ski racing legends past, present and future whisking below you as you ride the legendary lift I call “Ol’ Faithful” over the finish area.
If I bend my ear while skiing 1A I can nearly hear the jovial musical stylings of Aspen’s largely unknown ski-centric musician, Bob Gibson. He lived in Aspen from 1957-61 and wrote his bestselling album here called “Ski Songs.” On a good day, the planets line up and my iPod shuffle deals me one of his catchy tunes that epitomize the essence of skiing, like “In This White World,” “Highlands Lassie,” or “Skol to the Skier.”
The key to skiing 1A is to stay on 1A. No matter how passionately someone begs you, or tries to bribe you to go over to the Ruthie’s lift or the Silver Queen Gondola, or attempts to convince you how well the rest of the mountain may or may not be skiing, don’t believe the hype.
For the amount of people who talk about 1A, there are surprisingly few who ski there. I think I finally know why. The gondola killed 1A, along with the people who moved the lift up the hill in the first place. Walking the sheer gradient to the glacially slow double-seater chairlift is the diehard Ajax-only skier’s equivalent of begrudgingly having to hike the Highland Bowl with their girlfriend. As a joke the other day, I used my trusty AHSP bowl strap to effortlessly lug my skis from the Koch Lumber Park up to the lift. I’ll be doing that more often now.
When I summit Aspen Street remarkably short of breath, I always look to the right at the prize Shadow Mountain Condominiums, precariously perched against the hillside. If I squint just so, I can hazily recall the summery dog days of my misspent adolescence; playing on the novel funicular lift, scaling the myriad rickety Escher-esque stairs, and then scrambling on the lower flanks and lichen covered rocks of the Norway ski run. Now, as a middle-aged man, on sunny ski days I always make sure to sport my ground-score “Norway” trucker hat I found lying on the snow as a pledge of allegiance to my misspent now adulthood.
When nature calls, it’s a hop, skip and a jump to my favorite public restroom at the base of 1A in the barn-like chairlift building. It used to be the only bathroom in town that had Gojo hand-cleaner with pumice. I always take time to stop and look at the pictures and posters inside of our town’s rich ski-race history and how that voluminous backstory relates to the upcoming America’s Downhill. I also admire the flagpole at the bottom of 1A.
This week I’ve been thanking all of the course workers profusely for their struck by is the cumulative years of experience all of these men and women have in working ski races over the years, many of whom I’ve known since childhood, others old enough hard work on the trials and tribulations of course preparation. What I’ve been to be my parents. We are surrounded by living legends and colorful characters that are intrinsically hand-stitched into the ski fabric of Aspen, like patches on a comfortable pair of Levis you’d be inclined to ski in.
If I were in charge of the course — thank God for the racers, the workers and the FIS I’m not — I’d make America’s Downhill longer, both at the top and the bottom. For starters, I’d put the start shack at the original start point high atop a 30-foot manmade “whale” of snow right next to the top of the Ruthie’s lift. It would be similar to one of the X Games starting ramps, so daunting that when the races first saw the thing it would give them pause. I’d call it the “Icefall” — a terrifying, near-vertical start chute so icy you could see your own reflection.
Next, I would extend the finish all the way down to the bottom of Norway. As the course stands now, the downhill ends three-fourths of the way down Fifth Avenue on a straight alignment. I’ve long boasted that the run Fifth Avenue is the “best left-hand turn in the ski industry” and I stand on the inside edge of my outside right ski by that claim. My reasoning is such: If you initiate a left turn on Fifth Avenue just below the top of Norway, and hold that arc all the way down until the bottom of Norway, you will have completed a nearly 180-degree turn. I’d call that finish section the “Hell’s Horseshoe,” and the racers’ right thighs would curse me for that at the finish area.
I’m sure there are at least a dozen good reasons neither of these additions could happen, but it’s fun to imagine.
The course closures of Strawpile, Corkscrew Gulley and Summer Road on 1A have forced me to face my demons — some of them anyways — and ski runs I might initially shy away from, like my dark master, the daunting 1A Lift Line. One bad crash underneath that lift, and your lifelong reputation as a semi-proficient ski vagabond could be ruined in an instant. I imagine the same risk presents itself to the downhill racers on the entire length of America’s Downhill. In Aspen, as with professional ski racing, you’re only as good as your last run.
My favorite Aspen World Cup saga is the time that the “Herminator” stole a car in Aspen. After partying uncontrollably at a local house and being asked to leave, he stole a car, trashed the transmission and ditched it. He and his teammate were seen later riding into town together on a bicycle they had also stolen, and then were arrested by old classmate, Ron Ryan of the trustworthy Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office. The person’s car he stole? They guy who ended up stealing from the Aspen Skiing Company, Derrick Johnson. The bike, I’m not so sure. Funny story.