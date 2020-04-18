It’s embarrassing to admit, but there’s a part of me that’s woefully detached from all the pain, global suffering, death, financial ruin and havoc that the coronavirus is perpetually wreaking. That has everything to do with living, and being effectively and affectively quarantined, in Aspen. I’m constantly inspired by our town’s generosity, creativity, resiliency, ingenuity and esprit de corps.
We’re fortunate. The supermarkets here are generally well stocked with fresh produce. We’re not constantly living on top of each other. We have internet. We’re skiing. People genuinely seem like they’re being nicer to each other. Recreational opportunities abound. And most glaring is the fact that we’ve had a relatively low infection rate.
That’s pretty incredible considering what an international and domestic revolving-door hotspot we are. The last pandemic that blew through here 100 years ago wiped out entire bloodlines. In retrospect, the actions taken by our governor and local officials appear to be working. You could tell things were going to get ugly when the news first broke that the first cases were among Australian tourists. I’ve tried to stay well away from the counterproductive shame and blame game as it pertains to the coronavirus.
The things I do have a very low tolerance and pain-threshold for right now are conspiracy theories, or suffering those who pedal them. It’s really disturbing to find out that people you know, people you grew up with, people you’ve hung out with, people you thought you knew are seriously entangled in the conspiracy theory web. I want to get back to work as much as the next guy. Right now I’m waiting until the experts on infectious diseases, and no one else, tell me that it’s safe to do so.
It seems best to just resign yourself to the fact that every single thing is going to be canceled, from concerts, to travel, to the farmers market, to the entire sports season of summer into fall. That means football too. This whole lost year will be a do-over. There’s an optimistic part of me that honestly thinks we’ll rebound relatively quickly after the virus gets under control and all of the restrictions get lifted. Before you know it, we’ll be complaining about the same old stuff. In an embarrassing public display, which isn’t even remotely surprising, the usual ranters and ragers are already bending the pandemic to suit their own personal agendas and political wills.
Technically, our real offseason is just now starting. We’re about to find out what we’re really made of. This time of year I’m usually channeling through a wide array of feelings like riding the postpartum-esque end of ski season depression crazy train, in dire need of an emotional rescue. Now it’s different. I’ve seen the bodies stacked up like firewood on TV. I’ve heard firsthand accounts from doctors. Still, I feel oddly removed from all the coronavirus misery.
Am I a jerk for not feeling the pinch right now? I’ve been spinning, skinning and generally thinning my way through this. My freezer is stocked. My refrigerator is heaving with hundreds of dollars worth of groceries. I’m eating like employee-housing royalty. My bills are paid. I’ve donated money and goods to those in need. For those whose river is running uphill, I can only empathize and offer my heartfelt support right now. My hardship has yet to set sail. But it will. Its course is charted.
From constantly wearing buffs and goggles, to weathering two perennial economic downturns affectionately known as “offseason” every year, we Aspenites are preconditioned to endure this thing. We’re experts at cabin fever. My guess is that as we transition out of quarantine the hot new fashion this spring will be turtlenecks; whenever you get in a crowded space, up comes the built-in face protection. I’m so desperate to go out to eat at a restaurant and start tipping big that I’ve actually considered dressing up in nice clothes for dinner at home. I’ve even resorted to blow-drying my hair every day.
I heard someone complaining about badly needing a haircut. Please, you’re insulting me and all the hippies around here. Trim your bangs. Shave your beard. Besides, hair length is the least of my worries. Based on the way my facemask is starting to smell, someone has seriously foul breath and needs to floss more often.
You’ve raked the lawn three times, cleaned out your closets, organized the shed, detailed the cars, mastered basket weaving, learned Mandarin, even emptied the drawer from hell in your kitchen, now what? Patiently wait like the rest of us for this thing to run its course, that’s what. After all, we’re young, we have our health, and we live in Aspen. Have we assembled such an economic house of cards that it folds after a mere month of unforeseen inactivity? And for the love of god, can we all please stop using the word “unprecedented?” When everything is unprecedented, nothing is.