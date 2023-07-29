Carbondale Mountain Fair is a place for me where time stands still. The sands in the hourglass stop flowing momentarily and afford me a moment to conjure up memories of my youth, adolescence and beyond. Every year when the fair rolls around, I get the sinking feeling that summer, and my best days of it are fleeting.
I remember going down to Carbondale by myself in 6th grade one Saturday on a RFTA bus with my Ibanez guitar and amplifier in tow. My stop was the Catherine Store — the perfect image of an Old West trading post on two-lane “Killer” Highway 82 — after passing through Basalt, then the Char-burger restaurant and braving Phillips Curve. There waiting patiently was a burgundy Jeep Wagoneer with faux wood paneling, commandeered by the delightful Lee Ann Eustis to take me up to their house in Missouri Heights for a jam session and sleepover. Her son Evan and I went to Aspen Country Day School together, hoodlum buddies to the core.
On the ride up, Lee Ann would entertain me with amusing stories and a pointed question or two thrown in to keep me on my toes. Her husband had passed, so she was the true woman of the house. There was no denying her stature and firm-yet-loving style of parenting. She reminded me fondly of my Aunt Susie in Los Angeles, a tender yet calloused barrel racer who dated stuntmen and drove an El Camino with a horse trailer.
When we arrived at Evan’s house nestled by pinions and juniper in the high desert promontory of Carbondale, I felt a world away from my home in Aspen. Lee Ann sat us down at the counter for a lunch of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches with potato chips. After lunch, Evan showed me his prize possession — his father’s gun, called a “Game Getter” — a double-barreled .22 pistol that had another barrel that accepted a colored plastic shotgun shell filled with birdshot. It was the first time I’d ever seen a gun.
We hung out in his room with the door closed, listening to The Cars and Alice Cooper for inspiration, and then jammed on some originals we were practicing for the school talent show. I hoped to get a glimpse of his older sister Leslie. Later that year, Evan and I were suspended from ACDS by headmaster Charlie Hemmingway for smoking pot in one of the Music School practice rooms.
Sunday morning, Mrs. Eustis drove us down to the Village Smithy for a pancake breakfast. I remember asking her, “Why are all the men wearing mascara?” She chuckled and said, “Those are coal miners, silly.” The Mid- Continent Coal and Coke mine was the backbone of Carbondale and you could see men with coal dust embedded in every crease and wrinkle of their eyes, faces, fingernails and hands. Every time I drive down to Mountain Fair on the old back way by the mine I remember those dusty images of coal-soiled faces. That country road reminds me of McLain Flats: road signs oozing with bullet holes and splattered with bird shot, and a time when drivers used to wave at each other.
What does Carbondale mine now? Funny how Aspen used to be the hippie town, then Carbondale picked up the slack. Mountain Fair is a safe space for me where I can wear my hippie pants without judgment. Now when I go I don a shirt made by the late great Carbondale native Kea Hause, named aptly after a volcano. It’s a Deadhead shirt he made locally and sold on tour with the Grateful Dead in the mid-1980s. The custom design is a skeleton on a skateboard with lots of neon accents. The logo on the pocket has three skulls and reads “Play Dead — Bonedale, Colorado.” I wear it at Mountain Fair to honor Kea’s memory with pride. One time I was standing atop the Aspen Highlands Bowl next to Kea when he looked over at Ajax while wearing his coonskin hat with a tail and proudly boasted he’d never once skied Aspen Mountain. A true Highlander!
I’m always blown away by how grown up Carbondale is now. Sure, Aspen is a different beast too, but the sprawl of midvalley always takes me more by surprise. I’m over the bagging on Aspen I hear every time I go downvalley, and seemingly now at every Mountain Fair.
My unwavering touchstones of Carbondale are the Crystal Theater (which reminds me of the Isis), the COOP, and the Village Smithy. I went to the new City Market shopping center this spring and sat by myself in a state of shock at the bar at New York Pizza. My timing was impeccable as I was able to help a beacon of delight, Patti Stranahan, load a big takeout order into her car. Later, I thought to myself that what Carbondale really needs now is a mom-and-pop ski area with a rope tow on Mt. Sopris. Can you imagine the uproar?
For me, Carbondale Mountain Fair is a time machine. I can’t wait to see all the vendors, the outfits and the freaks, listen and dance to groovy sounds, smell the funky fragrances and tantalizing tastes that swirl around like an olfactory Tilt-a-Whirl ride. I really hope I can get one of those Chicken Naan wraps — if the line isn’t too long. You’d think it was the official dish of Colorado. The Monday after Mountain Fair is always bittersweet for me … I always wake with a sluggish mood, a hangover feeling, as though the best part of summer has slowly passed me by.