If you’re wondering how our ski season is going to unfold this winter, look no further than the land down under. I’ve been paying loose attention all summer to Australia and how their season transpired as a barometer, of sorts, on how our ski season could potentially look this winter. While we were paddleboarding and riding around on our bikes all summer, they were operating in the midst of a global pandemic — and somewhat successfully.
The basic takeaway from Australia’s ski season is that they were just trying to remain open and break even. That’s a modest goal for us moving into our very first pandemic ski season.
Interestingly enough, a lot of the reporting mentioned Vail Resorts, as they are the owners of the big ski areas there. Vail Resorts has instituted a reservation system moving forward for their ski areas, and we have not. There were shutdowns as well, so be mentally prepared for that to happen here.
Not only Australia has served as a harbinger of things to come; our on-mountain summer operations have also been a successful test run for our impending ski season. Both Snowmass and Aspen Mountain were able to operate this summer and stay open, and — I’m assuming — break even.
The other achievement is that we stayed out of the spotlight and under the radar in terms of virus outbreaks, as far as we can tell. The reality is we haven’t even completed one season during the pandemic.
I spent a good deal of time this summer physically distancing myself from the fray while poking around on all four ski area summer roads on my magic carpet (e-bike). I am happy to report that it looked like business as usual in terms of routine preparatory summer and fall operations: snowmaking systems being installed, new chairlifts being built, helicopters flying around, strapping men in Carhartts, chainsaws buzzing, giant slash piles of dead trees. It was all very run of the mill.
The only real, noticeable differences have been the construction of large tents outside the Sundeck on Aspen Mountain and a similar structure outside the Merry-Go-Round restaurant midway at Aspen Highlands. Apparently, there’s also going to be an on-snow shack — “The Sled” — outside the Cloud Nine bistro doing grab-and-go sandwiches and such.
Remember last year, when there were haughty rumblings about low-brow Ikon passholders eating bag lunches at the on-mountain restaurants? This year, the bag lunch is going to be celebrated, not shunned. The guy skiing with a baguette sticking out of his backpack, a small camp stove with a bag of fondue and a bottle of wine is going to be the new MVP. Euroness is next to godliness.
Besides, if you’re like me, I rarely eat at the on-mountain restaurants. Ski outfits are built to carry lunch. Try wearing a ski jacket to City Market sometime — you can ram close to $100 worth of groceries in all the pockets, and even more with the powder-skirt deployed. A well-designed technical ski jacket should have a pocket large enough to accommodate a whole salmon. Paper, plastic or parka?
There are going to be a lot of people complaining about what SkiCo should or shouldn’t do this ski season. My voice will not be among the cacophony of those publicly airing their grievances. At this point, whatever SkiCo chooses to do — in terms of sending negative pricing signals, ski passes, uphilling, blackout dates and limiting capacity on our four ski mountains — I’m perfectly OK with it all. I’m just happy we’re going to have a ski season. I put my full faith and confidence in the tough decisions SkiCo and our local officials make moving forward.
Some are already concerned with the notoriously dangerous Colorado snowpack and the inevitable wave of uphiller virgins venturing into the backcountry. The avalanche probability has already been set: an early season snowfall followed by an extended warm spell. The snowpack in the backcountry is going to be similar to a cutting board loaded with steaks, sitting on a bed of ball bearings.
Frankly, I’m more worried about the stalwart volunteer ladies of the Aspen Thrift Shop getting buried underneath an avalanche of donations when they finally do decide to “drop the rope” and reopen their doors for business.