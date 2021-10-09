The Condé Nast Traveler readers just rated Aspen the “Best Small City” in America. This is a fascinating award that proved two points I’ve touched on before. The first being that Aspen isn’t a town any more; we’re a small city. The second is, vacationing in Aspen is arguably better than living here permanently. When you’re on vacation here you have no worries other than where your next meal out is going to be.
Who exactly are the Condé Nast Traveler readers that gave us this flattering distinction? The Condé Nast traveler is a high-functioning, affluent beast with discriminating, overindulgent tastes and uncontrollable urges. Singling out demographics is dangerous business, but generally the subject is an upper-class traveler that stays in expensive hotels, sleeps on clean linens and eats in fine-dining establishments. And really, being voted No. 1 by them is the ultimate compliment. We should all be very proud, because from the very top to the very bottom we’ve all contributed to the accolade in our own unique ways.
The ones really deserving of this award are the front-line workers at our hotels and restaurants. The rest of us just make Aspen look like a cool place to live and be. We’re good at that. That’s what we inadvertently do all day long.
What the Condé Nast Traveler readers clearly didn’t do was look behind the curtain. They left our dance before their carriage turned into a pumpkin. If they stayed longer, they would’ve heard us complaining about how “unlivable” the town is, and how the latest influx of residents are the “wrong type” of people. Every single day it seems there’s yet another letter to the editor from someone who lives here reminding us how awful and dystopian Aspen really is. We may not be a utopia, but that’s what we strive for. Private jets, e-bikes, traffic and housing are all to blame as if Aspen is a former lover who left them behind. I’m constantly astonished at how many experts on every topic there are here — myself included!
If there were a valleywide reader poll on Aspen as “Best Small City,” we would lose handily because Aspen isn’t “real” enough. My Aspen is deadly real. People love to hate Aspen — even some who live here. You’ll even hear locals threaten to leave, but bemoan they can’t because they’re trapped in the “golden cage” of employee housing. Then the ones who do leave either become authorities on Aspen from afar, or attempt to break back into Aspen like a twisted inversion of Snake Plisken’s “Escape from New York” character trying to return as opposed to fleeing. I stopped going to those “going away” parties years ago because predictably you’ll see the person on the street a year later.
Newcomers to Aspen trying to get a foothold that aren’t successful in doing so will often lash out at Aspen and take bitter parting shots, calling us suckers or rich entitled assholes. The whole Aspen thing is a charade, they say; a mirage, an overpriced, overrated, unattainable farce, where the lifestyle being pedaled like a drug isn’t even remotely commensurate with the cost of living.
Fair enough. If that’s what you’re feeling and experiencing, your feelings and experiences are real to you.
I’m fascinated by the amount of whining and complaining that goes on here and the unwillingness to be responsible for any of these perceived Aspen problems. No one is willing to be even remotely accountable. Traffic? If you’re sitting in it, you’re the problem. Mental un-health? If you’re angry all the time, get help — you’re a contributor. Aspen has made a lot of people a lot of money and continues to do so, but there’s very little if any thankfulness associated with that either.
What about our beef with over-development or the insane amount of construction happening? Who’s responsible for that? And what exactly do you do for a living, or how did you make your money to get here? How does that factor into our town’s woes? The latest impassioned (laughable even) war cry of “enough is enough” is lacking any leadership, ownership, gratitude or vision whatsoever.
Have you ever heard anyone in the construction industry apologize? No, but you will hear constant grievances about fees and regulations. Have you ever read a county commissioner or city councilmember’s quote saying, “Hey, sorry, this is all us and the policies we created?” I’ve heard locals blame previous councilmembers and commissioners for our “problems.”
We’re all just trying to make a living like the next guy. Remember, it’s the people here like you and me that make this community so special — we got this. Everything is cyclical, and there’s an end to every slam.
Our population has ballooned to over 7,500 permanent residents. More than 2 million tourists make their way through our sterling gates annually. The harsh reality brought to the spotlight by the blissfully observant Condé Nast reader is that Aspen isn’t a town anymore — we’re a quaint “small city” — and that our lives as locals aren’t, in fact, better than their vacations. Thank you for the award, and more importantly, the lesson in humility we’re silently hungry for, dear Condé Nast readers.
Contact Lorenzo at suityourself@sopris.net or follow him via instagram.com/lorenzosemple3/.