The Aspen Historical Society is a local treasure that gives me perspective, keeps me grounded and informs a good deal of my writing voice. I pore over all of the exhibits and articles and attend their fabulous events whenever possible. I largely see recurring themes and new iterations of the similar triumphs, tribulations and tragedies throughout our recorded history.
The historical society offers me a polished lens through which to view modern day Aspen — and perhaps the gumption to hypothesize about our future. I generally live in the present, but I still do some of my best work in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s. I try and draw a distinct line in my mental sandbox between reminiscence and a depressed commiseration. I make a sharpened point not to dream of the past while sleeping through the present.
This week my son and I attended the Aspen Historical Society’s 60th birthday party. The soirée struck me as a wholesome community event less focused on Aspen’s debauched or excessive nature — the gaudier half of our town’s split personality, like a family member we can’t divorce ourselves from, one we don’t always love but learn to live with through hours of therapy hiking the bowl or grunting uphill on a mountain bike seat.
Among other articles of historical importance, I found out from a food vendor that pirogues are from Poland. We found ourselves browsing the informative and entertaining “Decade by Decade” exhibit upstairs, just far enough behind one of my most admired local historic columnists, Tony Vaugner, for him not to notice me. It was as if we were getting an impromptu, narrated tour. I learned at one time in the early 1900s nearly one-third of Aspen’s population were immigrants. A picture of an Aspen family from the plague-pandemic of 1918, all neatly dressed and wearing masks, struck me as particularly interesting. According to historical accounts, Aspen was hit harder than other parts of the state for some reason, and death tolls were well above the national average. I’ve seen the gravestones in the local cemeteries firsthand and connected the dots. I wondered if there were local disease deniers or conspiracy theorists a century ago, then surmised not.
One of my favorite columnists is former Aspen Country Day School teacher of mine, Tim Willoughby. I took the old Willoughby jump on Ajax once and skied away scared but safe, as opposed to leaving in the back of an ambulance. I read his column “Legends and Legacies” religiously every week. He has a knack for framing a current trend, occurrence, brouhaha or political struggle with a near identical situation from his time growing up here in the quiet years after the infamous silver crash that gutted our town.
I often wonder if we’re headed for a similar historic 100-year event. Perhaps we’re living in one now but still can’t discern yesterday from tomorrow. Only time will tell. Our spiking death rate now certainly is an ominous trend.
When it comes to local history, I’m like an Aspen version of one of those seedy, trench-coat-wearing watch salesmen you used to see on Times Square in New York City, the inner lining of their jackets laden with contraband. I peddle Fat City nostalgia like sex, drugs and rock-n-roll. “Hey man, what you want, what you need, somethin’ for your head, bro? I got Pinball Palace, RPea’s Pizza, Ski Splash, John Denver, Ralph Jackson, snow motocross and the Winterskol parade! How about the no-snow year, Hunter Thompson, the Hobby Shop, Ozzy’s Shoes, Uriah Heaps, Chip-Chip Hooray, or the cocaine killing, only five bucks a hit, or three for 10!” This stuff sells.
Don’t blame me. That’s just the way it’s been in town ever since they tore the A-frames down.
The highlight of the Aspen Historical Society’s 60th birthday bash was seeing my 20-year-old son, Oliver, immerse himself in our local history. I felt a deeper sense of father-son connection forming as I watched him recognize buildings and street corners from pictures of the late 1800s. We had a spirited conversation the next evening over dinner at Little Ollie’s of the people, places and events from his childhood, the physical and the intangible that are long gone. He had his own more modern day laundry list version of similar people, places and things just like my generation from our unsupervised youth.
My son has an upper hand on me. He holds the holy grail of Aspen local-dom over my head like the Silver Queen statue. He was born here. That’s a stone cold fact he reminds me of any chance he gets, always in front of other people. I consider that a badge of good parenting.
If anyone thinks I was born here, let me quickly dispel that notion. I was born in California and brought here at a young age against my will. When I was a baby in Santa Monica pissing quietly into a cotton diaper, Jim Morrison was cruising the Sunset Strip in a Mustang mere miles away from my crib, high on acid wearing designer sunglasses and leather pants.
Like it or not, I try to bring some of that laid-back Southern California energy to Aspen — the Jim Morrison part, not the pissing into a diaper.
I encourage everyone to go see the current exhibits this summer at the Aspen Historical Society, the Holden Marolt Museum and the new Herbert Bayer center. It’ll make you a better, more informed, well-rounded valley resident. I promise, or your money back.