The word “flabbergasted” would best describe my reaction to a recent article about the Aspen police buying a fleet of e-bikes with $22,650 in drug money and 84 grams of cocaine found in an abandoned ski locker at the bottom of Aspen Mountain.
I’m still trying to fathom what kind of operation that was. Was it one of those pro deals where you go into the ski shop, ask for a “hot wax,” and the guy gives you your skis with a bindle? Or was it like the time back in the “good old days” of Aspen when you could go out to the car wash at the AABC and ask the attendant for more “soap” and drive off in a dirty car with a small package of cocaine?
Cocaine? Yeah, I’ve done it. Worst drug ever. Cocaine has literally brought me to my knees, as in crawling around on the floor at 4 in the morning, looking for small flecks of the devil’s dandruff. In retrospect, I’m surprised I never overdosed and died while using it. When I read that the Aspen police were purchasing several e-bikes or as I call them, “coal bikes” — due to their primarily coal-burning source of electricity — with the retrieved drug money, I was heartened that something inherently good was coming from a source of pure unaltered evil.
Aspen’s storied and infamous history with cocaine is a black eye on our town. The swollen discolored bruise is a blemish that can’t be photo-shopped out. There’s nothing sexy, glamorous or even remotely cool about it. Everytime someone talks about, casually offers you, or does cocaine, there’s a trail of smoldering wreckage following the powdery fantasy. Broken relationships, divorce, abandoned families, suicide, financial ruin and murder. Those are the real by-products. Behind every line of cocaine there’s a guy lying in a ditch somewhere with his head cut off. But by all means, enjoy the high. Besides, the goalposts have moved. It’s far too dangerous now with the risk of fentanyl poisoning.
E-bikes, on the other hand, have brought me a great deal of joy and enriched my life in a way I never thought possible. For me, the motorized bicycle was a second lease on my previously abandoned motocross lifestyle of my youth growing up here. I used to spend large swaths of summer riding mini bikes on Smuggler Mountain on one of the four motocross tracks. One is where Centennial now sits, a second at the lower mine dumps where the Smuggler mine is, a third at the upper mine dumps, and final fourth at the peat bog at Warren Lakes, when they were actually lakes.
In my mid 30s I tried a foray back into the dirt bike world, but after a high-speed, near-death, out-of-body body experience on Richmond Ridge where I saw my entire life flash before my eyes, I realized motorcycles were not for me. The e-bike, however, is a triumphant vicarious return to those days of youth, like sneaking through the alleys of the West End and getting chased by dogs to get to Smuggler — without all the protective gear, trailers, pre-mix and associated rigmarole. I was a menace to society on my Yamaha YZ 125. My mountain e-bike? Not so much.
I procured an e-bike the instant they were deemed legal on the Rio Grande Trail. I’m a card-carrying, bell-ringing ambassador of the sport. I only ride my e-bike on Jeep roads and other areas deemed fit for motorized vehicles. You won’t find me riding my e-bike on singletrack trails like Government or Sunnyside, where motorized vehicles aren’t allowed. You’ll see me waving, hear the peals of my cheery chime alerting you of my presence or when passing. You will find me stopping at intersections, getting off my electric steed to cross Main Street at crosswalks, dismounting for horses and yielding to hikers.
I’m super unimpressed with an entitled faction of local e-bikers who ride illegally on singletrack with defiant and entitled air in their tires. Their excuses have excuses. Too old, too tired. Heart conditions, knee replacements. My thoughts? Do better. Way better. Some things are still sacred. If you want the goods, do the commensurate amount of work to get them.
See that sign at the trailhead that clearly says “No e-bikes”? Learn it. Know it. Live it.
That’s why I have an electric bike and a regular purely pedal-powered mountain bike, aka my “acoustic bike.” When it comes to bicycles, I’m like Donny and Marie Osmond: a little bit country and a little bit rock and roll.
I learned last summer, the “hard way” from ski patrol, that the only ski area road you can ride an e-bike on is Aspen Mountain. That’s a county road that allows motorized vehicles. The others don’t. While that narrows the scope of allowable e-bike rides in the upper valley for me, I will survive. I can’t wait to see what the first arrest the Aspen police make on their newly acquired locally sourced bail-to-trail e-bikes. Will it be for other “local” e-bikers blowing through four-way stop signs in the downtown core on their e-bikes, which seems to be the new status-symbol norm?
Remember when showing off your standstill “track stand” prowess at a busy intersection or a stoplight for a minute or more was a thing? Maybe the first e-bike arrest will be a coke bust in an alley.
Wouldn’t that be rich?