Is it just me, or does town feel just a little bit mellower this summer, dare I say manageable? I’ve been noticing more available parking spaces, open tables at restaurants and generally fewer people here than I can recall. Maybe it’s just me, though, since I’m a manual laborer in the summer and not a squeaky cog in need of grease in the customer service sector.
You know when local realtors knock a couple million off the asking price of a property and shrewdly call the reduction a “price improvement”? What we’re seeing now is kind of a “tourism improvement.”
We spoke, they listened. The number of visitors in town this summer has felt just right – not too many, not too few, like a Goldilocks economy zone from the “Three Bears story.” I feel as if the citizens of Aspen, myself included, are hopelessly afflicted with “Goldilocks and the Three Bears” syndrome, always searching for the illusion of what is the perfect mix of this or that.
The ideal amount of snow, the idyllic temperature, the right amount of traffic, the flawless assortment of events, the right type and quantity of tourists, second-home owners, affordable restaurants and places to live. The list goes on and on, ad infinitum, like a song that never ends.
The stuff people complain about here never ceases to amaze me, like this spring being too cold and rainy. Harrumph! Fret not. In another week or two everything will be burnt to smithereens.
I must admit, a perceived downtick of tourism is an odd sensation for me to observe, as I sense Aspen is wallowing in a Howard Hughes period of sorts, where everything is overbuilt, overvalued, hyped, eccentric and top heavy, right on the verge of collapsing in on itself under its own debilitating weight, like a gaseous star that fatefully supernovas.
The comical thing is, all of this development will one day be torn down and replaced with more grandiose structures because the ones now can’t handle the capacity. We’ll be dead and gone when that happens, relegated to the flickering e-pages of historical accounts, if we’re lucky. We’re all searching for that picture-perfect bowl of porridge with just the right temperature, the perfect ratio of honey to butter, a pinch of salt with a little sprig of parsley from our garden as garnish.
The problem is, that proverbial dish of porridge is a grand illusion, a cryptocurrency of nostalgia we can’t cash in, a desert mirage, a carrot on a stick, a dog chasing its tail. The fantasy is largely rooted in a memory of when we were kids, or younger, fitter and better looking, better skiers, or happier, and more relevant.
Those who are constantly whining, railing and fighting about Aspen’s woes and imperfections should try eating a bowl of reality-Chex. This ain't your daddy’s Aspen. Most of those rant-a-sauraus rexes are aging rapidly and teetering on the brink of irrelevance, as they yell at kids, tourists and newcomers to “get off our lawn!”
I hang my hat on Aspen’s vibrant youth who were born here. The next generation. That’s where my hope and faith lies. I see them around town working and playing and always interact with them. Try it. You won’t hear them complain, but if you do, it’ll more than likely be them parroting something they heard their parents say.
But where are they going to live? I don’t know, maybe in our houses, when we die?
I saw a sticker on a stop sign that said “moving to Aspen,” which majorly harshed my mellow. I welcome everyone from the homeless to the billionaires and all shapes and sizes in between. I’m flattered by the influx and take it as a compliment. As someone who moved to Aspen from somewhere else — like %100 of the people you see and hear here prefacing every zealous rant about Aspen with “I’ve lived here for___ years!” — the sentiment didn’t strike me as funny, or clever, or interesting or imaginative even.
Enlighten me, I beg of you. The fact that someone went through the effort to have that produced, paid for and personally placed it was indicative of the high altitude rot infesting our town and our namesake aspen trees.
Here’s the other thing: I’d never tell anyone to leave. Why? Because, Aspen has an uncanny way of eventually weeding out people who don’t fit in. If they don’t self-destruct first, this town will chew them up and spit ‘em out like cherrystones.
I’m foretelling that the next chapter of Aspen’s “Goldilocks and the Three Bears” syndrome story will read that occupancy reports as well as tax collections are down and instead of too much business, there’s not enough. Someone will surely have to shoulder the blame for this … we need another scapegoat, or a bear, to blame.
I know! We can blame the city of Aspen, our elected officials, and the short-term rental tax. If it weren’t so predictable, it might just be funny. A town gets what it deserves.
Interestingly enough, a moral to be gleaned from the “Goldilocks and the Three Bears" story is that you should never enter someone's home or property without asking, clean up after yourself if you do, and be acutely aware of how your actions hurt others.