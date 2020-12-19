If there’s one thing we’ve learned during the pandemic so far, it’s that the wealthy people in America still have money. One could make a cogent argument that the rich actually got richer. That’s why we’re sitting in the pole position. Our target market is primed with pent-up financial power ready to unleash upon us this winter. Aspen is placed extremely well for success during a pandemic, and the days, weeks, months and years to follow.
You can’t stop people from coming to Aspen. The harder you try, the more people come. It’s a clever reverse-psychology tourism strategy that plays out over and over, day after day. Whether it’s parking, real estate, housing, skiing or the Maroon Bells — the harder you make it, the more expensive it gets, the more people want to do it. It’s like that beautiful maiden wearing a chastity belt. You want that key so bad ...
The latest travel-related COVID-19 waiver is a prime example. Whereas Aspen Skiing Co. refrained from a winter marketing campaign, the city and county inadvertently followed suit with a even better marketing strategy: the COVID-free travel affidavit program. The three conservatives who live in town decried it would send the wrong message to our tourists, that they’d all go elsewhere. I’d argue it has the exact opposite effect. It makes us even more attractive as a safe haven. Not to mention that the machismo pandemic denier faction isn’t necessarily our target market.
States, cities and destinations that were lax on their pandemic prevention plans — and were publicly defiant about it — are paying the price, unfortunately with human lives. Their advertising slogans may as well be “Come Here to Die.” Our travel waiver dictum on the other hand sends a crystal-clear message that we’re taking things very seriously, arguably making Aspen a more attractive destination than other resorts. By all accounts, the tourists I’ve spoken to feel very safe here.
In terms of compliance, I’m generally extremely happy with how Aspen is handling the pandemic. Just the other day while sneaking through one of Aspen’s darkest, most dangerous alleys I noticed the free COVID-19 testing location. Good for us. It’s another deliberate message to our tourists that we’re taking the right precautions. Generally the locals are wearing masks in town and not trying to “free” Aspen. Why? Because we’re already marinating in freedom here. Anyone blind to that is drowning in hyperbole.
There’s another demographic shift that’s about to play out right before our very eyes here this winter — the lack of an international tourist market. The read right now is that the usual tsunami of Brazilians and Australians is not going to happen. That’s a pretty considerable void. If there’s one thing that I’ve learned in my years in the tourism industry and working for SkiCo it’s that when one market dries up, it’s pretty much instantly replaced with another group of people more than willing to occupy the former’s space. Osmosis is the technical term. When you’re looking out at sea waiting for a tidal wave, a landslide hits you from behind.
My hypothesis is that domestic travelers (wealthy Americans) will replace those two key markets. The difference is that their stays will be shorter, translating to more turnover and footwork for those of us in the hospitality business. And when the international market opens back up, those two demographics will combine to choke our town into more prosperity.
If you look around at the constant construction, traffic and future development here in Aspen, you can theorize there are powerful worldly forces at work here, much larger than you or me. We’re all complicit in the madness. We’re merely the ones making the lifestyle look so attractive. We’re the ones giving top-notch service to all of the tourists, reaffirming their decision to come here. Until we start handing birth control out at the lineup coming into town, nothing’s going to change. Even intentionally being mean to tourists won’t work — the places that do that are booked solid. Aspen stays steady as the world turns.
Feel free to send comments, questions or suggestions to suityourself@sopris.net or follow Lorenzo on Instagram @lorenzosemple3.