Aw, shucks. Just when I was finally getting the hang of the pandemic rigmarole, the local mask mandate was rescinded. I bet some Aspenites are having mask-burning parties. Not me. You won’t hear me celebrating the muddled maskless milestone, no matter how far you bend your eager ear. I’ll be masked up at least through the end of the ski season. I’ve arrived at a peculiar destination where I enjoy wearing a mask, for a host of reasons.
Guffawing at me because I’m still wearing a mask? Joke’s on you; I made you laugh!
Notice how most everyone in the Aspen-Snowmass hospitality industry are still wearing masks? Why is that? Maybe because the businesses they work for are still requiring masks to be worn by their employees. I wear a mask, and will continue to do so for the time being, not because someone told me to, but rather for your protection. You’re welcome. You don’t know where I’ve been, or with whom I’ve been cavorting. There are some fairly unsavory creatures around here if you peel the curtain back a bit. Heck, you don’t even have to look behind the curtain — they’re right out in the open.
I’ll also be continuing to wear a mask in customer service situations out of respect for others in our hospitality universe who are still required to wear masks. I don’t feel inconvenienced by a mask. I’m finally resigned to the way my breath smells. The sensation of wearing one doesn’t bother me; rather, I feel like I’m a part of something bigger, something patriotic, something selfless. I’m enjoying the anonymity, and the host of sociological observations that come with facelessness. Besides, I have the perfect face for a mask.
It occurred to me that I might have overlooked a golden opportunity to change my columnist profile picture, to one of me wearing a mask. Maybe it’s not too late. Every now and again a reader will urge me to change my 10-year-old picture in the paper to better represent what my face really looks like — a haggard, weather-beaten, patio-chair seat cushion left out all winter, or the rotting sidewall of an old, abused mountain bike tire. When you see a columnist up close and in person, under the unabashedly truthful glow of a fluorescent light, with cavernous nose pores and trenched wrinkles, you’ll soon understand why they cling to the old picture like it’s a wallet chock-full of cash.
I’m learning to read expressions by looking into people’s eyes. I’m listening more. I’m paying closer attention to body language, and odors as clues. When someone goes on an anti-mask rant, I unsubscribe. The pandemic has taught me about people I previously thought I knew — mostly lessons of disillusionment.
The mask has become a metaphor for me. Wearing a face covering affords one the luxury of hiding in plain sight. The older I get, the more intriguing the concept of invisibility becomes. Now if can just alter my voice — that’s always the dead giveaway. People always recognize my damn voice. I have an inferiority complex about it now. When someone says they recognize my voice but not my face because I’m masked, I ask them, “What does my voice sound like?” Somebody tell me. I want to know. I never can get a straight answer, other than my voice is “unique.”
I’ve been inspired by those who proudly wear their mask as form of expression, whether it touts a sport team or a band. Others coordinate their mask with their outfits. I’ve lost some masks that I liked and been bummed. I’ll be keeping my favorite masks for the future.
Factoid alert: Before the pandemic, endurance athletes wore masks as a highly effective, “secret weapon” training technique while working out at altitude. I wore mine at a few Cyclebar classes and it was wholeheartedly, lung-bustingly brutal! I can remember skinning up Tiehack right after the shutdown, being so paranoid that I wore a buff the whole way up. One time while mountain biking, I startled some hikers on the Anaconda trial who didn’t have masks. The kid reached down, grabbed his Yorkshire terrier and covered his nose and mouth with the pooch as I passed.
In my travels around town I’m noticing a ton of masks errantly discarded or intentionally thrown on the ground in disgust. The other day I was tempted to go into my shed to get my picker-upper claw thingy that I bought at the hardware store for picking up trash on the roadside, and start collecting abandoned masks for a renegade impromptu art installation.
What a missed opportunity to unite our country the pandemic has been. A situation hasn’t presented itself like this since 9/11. I’m glad to be alive and witness all of this madness. As I continue to try and navigate my way through a post-COVID Aspen like a landlocked lost sailor in a rudderless raft, hiding behind a mask while looking for answers seems like as good a place to start as any.
Oh yeah, the real reason I’m still wearing a mask is because I’m a well-known, card-carrying contrarian. Patriots come in all shapes and sizes.
The masked author is thrice-vaccinated, and has yet to take a COVID test. Contact Lorenzo at suityourself@sopris.net or instagram.com/lorenzosemple3.