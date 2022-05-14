It feels to me like the morale of Aspen locals is at an all-time low right now. Town spirit is suffering. Just look in the newspapers and the letters to the editor. I’ve never seen so many experts on what’s hopelessly wrong with Aspen. We sound like players on a losing team badly in need of a win. Why is that, exactly? Is the malaise a hangover from drinking the bottomless cocktail of lack of housing, restaurant turnover, dearth of employees, endless traffic, e-bikes, roundabout construction and real estate prices?
Whenever I read or hear someone today bemoaning that Aspen is dead, headed for disaster, already ruined, a lost cause, has no soul, somehow unrecognizable now and ultimately threaten to move — as if someone would try and talk them out of moving or physically stop them — I have to chuckle to myself. Why plan a funeral for a town that’s immortal?
When we were high school seniors, we had the absolute worst attitude about Aspen you could ever imagine. We hated it here. We made the people who say they hate it here now look like ambassadors. Most every conversation started with, “This place sucks. I am so out of here!” And we meant it. We fought protracted braggart battles of who hated Aspen more.
There was nothing to do, we moaned like little primadonnas. Everyone and everything was boring to us. We all bragged to each other how we were going to leave the second we graduated or turned 18, and leave all this Aspen nonsense far behind in the dust of our rapid exit. When I hear adults now say Aspen sucks, that perplexes me. Does Aspen suck, or is it just your attitude slam-dancing on the dance floor of the Belly Up? Is there a new Aspen somewhere just waiting to be born, or will that require space and time travel?
I’m a firm believer that you have to have a bad attitude about Aspen before you can have a good attitude about town. There’s a yin and yang to living here. You have to know sadness to know joy, pain to feel pleasure and loss to feel gain. My attitude changes with the seasons, and often depends on the day. If you start your tenure here with a good attitude about Aspen, then it slowly sours and you wallow in the mental mud puddle of your own making as you devolve into a bitter, old local — well then, that’s a deeper hole to dig yourself out of. It’s important to somehow arrive at a place where you have a positive attitude and endurance as the inescapable change happens in front of you.
Just think, there are people now who just moved here that are in the lovey-dovey honeymoon phase of their relationship with Aspen. They haven’t seen behind the curtain yet. They are marveling at her every sultry move and glamorous wardrobe change. They’re in that fleeting, euphoric, new-love part of the relationship, where they’re having sex every night with all the lights on. Some old locals now have a complex, Freudian love/hate relationship with today’s Aspen. At the end of a “passionate” rant, they claim to still love her deeply. But I have a funny feeling that they may be faking their orgasms in the dark.
You live here, right? You have friends who live here? You have plentiful work if you simply answer your phone and show up on time? There are still a plethora of outdoor activities to choose from that you’re still partaking in, albeit with perhaps less gusto than before, due to age and general haggardness? When you say Aspen sucks, you’re pissing in the public pool. It feels like you’re insulting all the people like myself who still live here.
My turbulent days of having a chronically bad attitude about Aspen came to a screeching halt after graduating Aspen High School and leaving Aspen. Far-away places I painted in my psyche as idyllic didn’t live up to the hype. It took a few years to swallow the pill, but when the epiphany gelled, it hit hard. I came home with my tail between my legs. That experience made me wish I’d been a little bit more participatory in the pep rallies we used to have at Aspen High School.
The question now becomes, how do we raise the morale of our town’s battle-tested troops? Is there such a thing as an adult pep rally for our townsfolk, with male and female cheerleaders in uniforms with pom-poms, belting out call-and-response morale booster slogans from a stage, like “You say Ass, we say Pen!”? Would it help if the city of Aspen hosted some type of community BBQ gathering at one of the parks for old locals and newcomers to mingle?
To me, the change that Aspen is undergoing is inevitable yet still unpredictable. Town feels like it has an edge it didn’t used to. The town’s daily makeover takes the shape of a school of fish being chased by a giant predator from underneath: morphing into a mass, then shifting from one abstract shape to another, almost as the northern lights or a flock of starlings erratically behaves.
After returning recently from a road trip through the American West, I can tell you that the conversations we’re having right now in Aspen about transformation and struggle are the same ones happening everywhere in the United States. It’s like a Mad Lib, where only the names, adverbs, adjectives, people, places and things in the same old story are interchangeable. The experience gave me a renewed bullishness towards Aspen’s plight, in which I will be a willing participant, actively trying to create meaningful community connections with a positive attitude about our bright future.
