Monday morning saw a palpable shift in our town’s energy. You could sense it. So long to the eerie Mad-Max feeling on Highway 82. The white truck brigade had dutifully reemerged. Traffic surged. The cacophony of leaf blowers began again. The landfill reopened. Money was being made. It had everything to do with the ordinance allowing construction and landscaping to resume again after what basically amounted to a six-week hiatus due to Aspen’s ongoing dubious relationship/sordid affair with the unpredictable, invisible stranger known as COVID-19. Some say it’s a risky maneuver, and that we’re flirting with disaster. Only time will tell. Me, I think the move was brilliant, partly because I’m grateful to be working again.
The philosopher in me is thinking that whoever concocted the scheme of doing a soft-opening with a test group of humans like myself — a lawn guy — was very shrewd in their deductive reasoning. The people in charge, pulling levers at the highest levels, thought to themselves if there was a sector of the community we could single out and perform a social/medical experiment with, which specific demographic would that be? Who are the sacrificial canaries we bring first into the coal mine? Aha! Construction workers and landscapers! Look, Ma, I’m part of an experiment now!
We’ve conveniently put a face mask on the faceless beast we like to dehumanize and malign by simply calling it “construction.” Keep in mind that the rules to operate now are very strict, and when construction is done, a whole slew of local service providers from all angles swoop in. Not only that, but our trades are by nature already physically and socially distanced. We are following all of the guidelines. I even have a printed business safety plan per the county in my truck with me at all times. All satire aside, I’m well aware of the severity of this situation. In a sense, I’m flattered to be in the first group of people that can work again.
One thing’s for certain: When people do start paying ghastly sums of money to come here on vacation again, they can rest reassured that we took, and are still actively taking, their health, safety and well-being extremely seriously. We’re not doing that haphazardly, but rather by opening incrementally, securely, in monitored stages, with the goal of being a fully operational tourist resort at the end of this brutal arc. That will mesh nicely with our reputation and our own funky brand.
Personally I’m digging seeing everyone wearing masks in Aspen. It’s like there’s a Halloween vibe every day. Admit it — there’s a mysterious sexiness about it. And the anonymity afforded by constantly wearing a mask in public is also refreshing. I might very well keep wearing one well into the future.
It makes me proud that most everyone is taking this so seriously and showing their creative spirit simultaneously. For the millennials, this is nothing new. They, and snowboarders in particular, have had this face-covering thing down for years, led by their highly recognizable, perpetually face-covered spirit animal Shaun White.
There’s a pent-up social distancing pushback that is starting to emerge, with an undercurrent of risk. People are starting to get stir-crazy. Even introverts are beginning to question their resolve as they thirst and crave for social interaction. There are so many places to go, and people to see. It’s spring and our natural-body alarm clocks are starting to go off right now. We tend to deny the primordial urges that are tangible this time of year. As the temperatures rise, so do peoples expectations.
All four ski mountains are bleeding out of their feet right now. Cancer spots are starting to emerge on the ski runs as the sun’s rays intensify. The smallest of solar attractors on the snow’s surface, such as a leaf or a pine needle, will burn a hole in the snowpack like a knife through hot butter.
As you drive into town on Main Street, there’s a statue that always catches my eye regardless of strange times, or the time of year. It’s that of Father Christmas, the silent arbiter of all things Aspen, stoically perched aside the Annabelle Inn clock tower. Right now he’s holding a sign that has been, and will continue to be, our mantra and guiding principle as we deftly maneuver our way thought this pandemic. It simply says “Stay Safe.” I’m a big fan of how locals, our elected officials and Father Christmas are handling all this.