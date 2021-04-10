The other day while cleaning out my closets, literally and figuratively, there was a cardboard box containing a dusty backcountry shovel, a probe and an avalanche transceiver. It was one of those harsh realizations: If you haven’t used it in several years, you probably aren’t going to be using it again anytime soon.
I came to the conclusion that it was probably best to turn those devices over to the authorities before I went and got myself properly killed. My days of going on missions where you carry your own body-recovery devices have come to an abrupt end.
Honestly, I was afraid of being judged when I surrendered my beacon, shovel and probe. Then when I saw every Tom, Dick and Harriett heading for the hills, I knew that people would actually be thanking me for being one less yahoo in the backcountry. You’re welcome.
After seeing all of the tracks in the high country — some of the line choices and random cuts extremely suspicious in nature — I didn’t feel compelled to plan my white wedding and start again. By all accounts, the backcountry this year is quite the scene. There are practically mogul lines forming on the backside of Ajax, Mount Hayden and in the Five Fingers area.
I remember an experience with nearly suffocating just barely beneath the surface of the snow. I was a kid skiing by myself on Aspen Mountain for the very first time. Just when I thought I was invincible, I started a small sluff right underneath Lift 6. As I lay pinned against a tree upside down, choking on snow, I could hear the scrunch-scrunch of the riblet wheels, and people on the lift above laughing at me. Survival instincts kicked in, and I wriggled myself free to ski another day.
They say staying alive in the backcountry comes down to good decision-making, not something for which I’m necessarily famous. I’ve skied a fair amount of the big local backcountry routes around here and lived to tell. Looking back, there have been a couple instances in which I probably got lucky, or had a death wish that didn’t come true, or whatever you want to call it.
One in particular: Garrett Peak. I was the first to ski down. That’s actually some people’s idea of avalanche safety — letting the other guy go first. Two days later the entire face ripped down to the dirt. When I saw that, my stomach sank and a lump formed in my throat that even a hard swallow wouldn’t help. I’m still haunted by it. Die in an avalanche here and you’ll be lucky to have your name on a park bench.
I’ve always been perfectly happy riding chairlifts as a means of amusement and to get the adrenaline hit all of us lifelong skiers are seeking. But in retrospect, my backcountry missions were perhaps more indicative of me running from something. What it is I may never know, but I know that I can find a lion’s share of danger — including death by avalanche — inside the ski area boundary.
There’s a part of me that wishes Aspen Skiing Co. would open up more sidecountry areas like Maroon Bowl and Loge Bowl for us to ski — and make it snappy, will ya? I’m not getting any younger or better on skis — arguably slower and worse. If they can control and open Highlands Bowl (with an “S” like on the plaques commemorating the patrol that died there), then anything’s possible.
I’ve taken an avalanche course with some level of certification locally at CMC, but probably learned more about the day’s snowpack by clearing snow off my car before skiing. Frankly, I’m not sure I ever really knew how to use all the life-saving backcountry equipment properly in the first place. There’s a part of me that thinks all of those gadgets, doo-dads and hoo-ha’s add up to extra weight and a false sense of security.
This time of year, the snowpack in the backcountry gets an icy sheen from a distance, and becomes isothermal, one of my favorite snowpack descriptions — my understanding is that it’s the same temperature/consistency through and through. That usually also means there’s water running underneath it. Otherwise, the snowpack now is generally considered “safe” — a relative term if ever there was one. There’s a million excuses for me to not go into the backcountry, including just plain laziness, but being a parent is probably the best one.
I’m not going to say there was really any sense of relief or regret as I drove away from those body-recovery devices. There was, however, a modicum of relief: I could still live vicariously through other thrill-seekers, while feeding my insatiable appetite and morbid curiosity for epic backcountry adventures simply by following local ski-mountaineers on social media from the safety of my couch.
Lorenzo is going to have to let Maroon Bowl be the one that got away. For now he’ll be skiing safely just outside the backcountry. Follow him on Instagram instagram.com/lorenzosemple3/ or email him at suityourself@sopris.net. Letters to the editor also are encouraged.