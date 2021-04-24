When I read the latest chapter of the ongoing shrine soap opera docudrama, I had to laugh. Apparently some Snowmass ski patrol “misinterpreted” meeting notes and disassembled a total of 10 different shrines. That’s one of the best and funniest excuses I’ve heard in awhile. I’ve already started using that one around the house — let’s create a safe space for more misinterpretation. Maybe the Aspen Highlands Ski Patrol can start misinterpreting the crap out of some meeting notes and put a chairlift into Maroon Bowl this summer... whoopsie!
It’s the wiliest explanation from Aspen Skiing Co. since I heard Mike Kaplan say they’re sending “negative pricing signals” to their consumers who were thinking of purchasing the unlimited use Premier Passport this unpredictable year.
That being said, it worked for me like a charm. The weekday-only pass changed my life for the better this winter. Weekends have been a complete junk show for the past 10 years anyways, so not skiing on them gave me a newfound enjoyment of the season. And, to boot, I still got my 100-day pin (by the way, love the calming “Insane Asylum” green color they chose this year) — talk about pulling one over and sticking it to “the man!”
But seriously, back to shrines.
I used to think all the shrines were cool. Now I think they’re mostly trash. The shrine scene has gotten way, way out of control. No new shrines, please, and limit the number of existing shrines on each mountain.
I remember a conversation I had about the shrines with an old-timer who reminded me that basically any items left in the woods by humans are trash. I recollect pushing back against that notion because the “trash” aligned with my personal beliefs. Interestingly enough, the U.S. Forest Service has consistently maintained that shrines were in fact trash.
People get super agro about things in the wilderness and take matters into their own hands. I call it Junior Trial Ranger Syndrome. Whether it be cairns, stacked rock sculptures, sign-in logs on peaks, signs, markers, flags or shrines, if you bring anything into the National Forest, be mentally and emotionally prepared to return and find it defaced, vandalized, burned or gone.
Over the years, I’ve come to change my mind and see that clearly, shrines are technically trash. Conceptually sound, geographically bad. It goes back to all of the outdoor education trips I went on as a kid here in school, when our teachers hammered the message into our pliable eggshell minds — over and over — not to litter and to pick up trash religiously whenever we encounter it in the wilderness.
Here’s a rough list of the shrines that were purportedly disassembled/taken down: Hunter Thompson Shrine, Bob Beattie Shrine, Stein Eriksen Shrine, Bobby Jones Shrine, Spider Sabich Shrine, Chicago Blackhawks Shrine, Cats Shrine. Hunter Thompson went skiing once — on acid. And we already have a Hunter shrine: the Woody Creek Tavern. Had he not nearly killed my son and I, perhaps I’d be more sympathetic. Bob Beattie was a legend, as is recognized by the Colorado Ski Hall of Fame. Same goes with Spider Sabich and the race arena named after him on Snowmass.
Each of our four mountains is a shrine to Stein Eriksen, as are the numerous pictures of him around town. Chicago Blackhawks? Minnesota? Golf? Kittens? Really?!
What about the shrines on Ajax? Like the Jerry Shrine? Legend has it that Bob Weir — his stalwart bandmate — was taken to the Jerry Shrine and had a “moment” of his own there. How would I feel if it was taken down? Not happy, but fully understanding. Elvis Shrine? I went to first grade with his daughter and have a framed picture of him in my house, so I’m OK there. Jimmy Buffett? Huge local legacy here; saw him live at the Deaf Camp Picnic. Fenway Park? Boston Red Sox? We’re not in Kansas anymore, Toto — next! Marilyn Monroe? I have the Def Leppard song “Photograph” about her stuck permanently inside my head, so that will suffice.
There have been all kinds of shrines assembled and disassembled on the mountains over the years. Remember when someone hauled a giant powder-coated sign of Michael Jackson up to Aspen Mountain for a shrine, and it disappeared almost instantly? Wasn’t there a Trump shrine? What about kids tree trails and all of the signage? Big fan of those, but are they somehow exempt?
Does underwear, bras, pooper-troopers or Mardi-Gras beads hanging in trees somehow enhance my ski experience? Remind me again what these things have to do with skiing. If the shrines disappear, is Aspen’s soul lost, or are the people complaining that Aspen has lost its soul looking in all the wrong places? Shrines honor dead people; that’s why we have the Aspen Historical Society. And cemeteries.
So whose fault — if anyone’s — is it that these shrines have been taken down? Perhaps it’s the ones promoting their very existence. If you’re super into something, build a shrine at your house like I do. My backyard is shrines to the gondola, chairlifts, trail signs and skiing in general. Not sure how my neighbors feel about that. Want to show the world how dedicated you are to something? Get a tattoo. Bringing items into the woods to create or contribute to a shrine really is littering. The elements undeniably destroy these things. Just look at what they’ve done to my face over the years. I’m siding, somewhat safely, with the ski patrol on this issue.
